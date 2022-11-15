‘Black Panther’ stan Dwayne Johnson keeps praising the movie that crushed ‘Black Adam’

The Rock may have played a Heel during his years in the wrestling ring but his real-life alter ego, actor and action hero Dwayne Johnson is showing that he is nothing if not a good sport. Johnson not only praised his box office competitor Black Panther: Wakanda Forever one day ago, he’s now doubled down on his kudos, saying a win for any tentpole superhero film is a win for all others.

Of course! Always rooting for our business to win. We all benefit overall when box office flourishes.

Box office success is hard to achieve and always great to see good, hard working people accomplish it #BlackPanther 👏🏾👏🏾👊🏾 https://t.co/JTQma20ynA — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) November 15, 2022

Dwayne responded to Screen Rant concerning his initial reaction to the Black Panther sequel’s out-of-the-ballpark box office success, retweeting the Screen rant article stating “We all benefit overall when box office flourishes.” He then praised the cast and crew as hard workers and followed with two clap emojis and a fist bump emoji.

Johnson can of course afford to be magnanimous. Black Adam‘s returns were hardly paltry with a domestic box office of $151 million and a worldwide collection of $352 million thus far. However, Wakanda Forever‘s debut far eclipsed the newest entry into the DC cinematic ranks, grossing nearly the total worldwide take of Black Adam in its first weekend with a staggering $330 million dollar worldwide take.

BOX OFFICE: #BlackPanther #WakandaForever scores $180M opening weekend. That is..

– The biggest November opening ever

– The 2nd best opening of 2022

– Top 15 biggest openings ever (#13)

– 4th best opening for a solo MCU hero title

– $330M+ worldwide opening pic.twitter.com/iXlQuZAihT — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) November 13, 2022

Johnson isn’t wrong though. With the latest shake-up at DC studios and two new co-CEOs excited for reinvention at the helm, it seems even likelier that DC and the Rock will be even more incentivized to make the new superhero hierarchy promised by Johnson prior to Black Adam‘s release a reality.

Both Black Adam and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever are currently showing in theaters.