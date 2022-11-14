Black Adam‘s Dwayne Johnson has sent praise to his biggest box office competitor Black Panther following Marvel’s latest smash-hit Wakanda Forever.

While DC seems to have gotten its groove back cinematically with The Rock-led antihero film, its successes seem almost minimal in comparison to the massive wins felt by Marvel Studios with Black Panther’s sequel. The most impressive adornment so far for Wakanda Forever is its record-breaking box office opening for November,

Grossing an exceptional $330 million on its open weekend globally, it’s made more money in three days than Johnson’s film did in over four weeks. Despite the inevitable Marvel vs. DC storm which will take off following those facts, Johnson was quick to lend praise to Disney, Marvel, and director Ryan Coogler for an exceptional opening.

The Rock said he hasn’t seen the film himself yet, which is hardly surprising given he’s been in probably every nation on Earth this last month to promote the film but will surely get around to it. Johnson’s comments also suggest what many have suspected for years: actors just like their counterparts doing well.

A huge congratulations to the entire #BlackPanther TEAM, @MarvelStudios @DisneyStudios

Biggest opening ever for the month of November 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 💪🏾🥃

That’s a lot of happy movie goers around the world.

Beautiful!!! Can’t wait to see the movie.

~ #BlackAdam — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) November 13, 2022

After the devastation wrought on cinemas by the pandemic, the numbers finally seem to be returning in box office numbers. Big movies like Spider-Man: No Way Home, Top Gun: Maverick, and now Wakanda Forever have cemented the comeback which is exceptional news for creatives.

The industry has experimented with releases since 2020 with simultaneous launches on streaming, though this proved to be a slight killer for some tentpole movies like Halloween Ends over the October season.

Black Adam will almost definitely result in follow-ups thanks to the reception from fans being mostly positive, even if its critical score leaves much to be desired.