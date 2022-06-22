Some performers continue on in their careers past the point when they should have retired, but, Brad Pitt does not appear to be one of them, hinting in a new interview his long and illustrious career in the entertainment industry that began way back in 1987 is on its final tour.

“I consider myself on my last leg. this last semester or trimester. What is this section gonna be? And how do I wanna design that?”

The 58 year-old makes the comments in a piece published by GQ. The deep dive into his life and career reveals a number of interesting tidbits, including the that Pitt has had a recurring dream of being stabbed, he lives in a house that was once occupied by Mark Hamill (who moved out after a roommate hanged himself in it), while he has also spent a lot of time time searching a property in France for gold in what turned out to be a fruitless effort.

There was some movie talk, too, with the Oscar winner opening up on upcoming film Bullet Train, which isn’t the kind of composed and coordinated hero audiences have gotten used to him playing often over the decades.

“You know, you do a month of therapy. You have one epiphany, and you think you’ve got it all figured out, and you’re never going to be forlorn ever again. That was that. I got this, I’m good to go!“

Pitt’s turn in Bullet Train debuts in theaters August 5. After that, he will be starring in Babylon, while other projects he has on deck in the back end of his career include She Said, Women Talking and Blonde, where he is behind the camera in a producorial capacity.