‘Bridgerton’ season 4 fan theory about who is next to take the reigns has people freaking out

Now that Bridgerton season 3, part 2 has wrapped, fans are already theorizing about which character will lead season 4 (bye, Polin)! Among the fan theories is one from TikToker clairenotdanes, who created a video detailing who she thinks the next season will revolve around.

According to clairenotdanes, it will focus on Benedict Bridgerton, but why? “I just finished watching season 3, so if you don’t want spoilers, scroll away. This is your only warning,” she states. “All signs are pointing to Benedict, and they made it pretty clear. So, let’s talk about what happened.”

Her evidence is the scene with Benedict Bridgerton and Eloise Bridgerton on the swings, which she describes as them being in “a position where they feel like they don’t know anything and they’re trying to figure out what they want for their lives.” She refers to this moment as a “beautiful parallel to the last time” and notes how this could be the introduction to a new chapter.

She initially thought this scene could have been a hint that season 4 would be focusing on Eloise because of the questions her brother has been asking her about what she wants for the future. However, she is now convinced it’s actually going to be about Benedict because of something he said. “When they got into a conversation about him and his uncertainties, and he starts commenting on every time he learns something, and he realizes he knows nothing at all and that he said … the next thing he learns might change him entirely,” she says.

She acknowledges that, at this point, these are just hints. It could still go either way, but when Eloise is confirmed to be going to Scotland but will be back for the masquerade ball (where Benedict is set to meet the love of his life), this makes it seem even more likely that the next season will focus on Benedict. So, no dual season then? We hope not, because both of these characters deserve to have their stories told with time and care. Although you can never say never, right?

Fans react to the fan theory about Benedict Bridgerton

The video has received much attention from Bridgerton fans, who are eager to share their thoughts. Comments on the post include, “I think it’s Benedict’s … they mentioned the masquerade ball being next year … so it’s definitely him,” and “I feel like it is Benedict’s season with the beginning of Eloise starting hers.

Some fans are not convinced it will be Benedict’s season at all and feel it will be Eloise’s time to shine. “Yes, but Eloise going to Scotland seems like a good place to start for her to start writing to Sir Phillip,” a fan wrote. Another agreed, writing, “The swing scene makes me believe it’s gonna be a dual season.”

But perhaps the most relatable comment is this one: “Look i dont care whose seasons next i just dont want to wait two years,” a fan wrote. We have to agree; waiting for another two years for season 4 would be torture!

