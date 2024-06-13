How many seasons of ‘Bridgerton’ will there be?

Bridgerton has been a massive hit since its premiere in 2020. With season 3 just releasing the last four episodes of part 2 on June 13, you might be wondering how much longer the series will run on Netflix.

Recommended Videos

Adaptated on television by Shonda Rhimes, the Netflix hit show is based on Julia Quinn’s book series of the same name. The series is a dramatized and modernized depiction of English nobility in London’s high society (addressed as the ton) in the Regency era. It follows the titular family, led by matriarch Viscountess Violet Bridgerton. Lady Bridgerton and her late husband, Viscount Edmund Bridgerton, had eight children, all named in alphabetical order, and the series follows their love life, one season at a time.

So far, the series has set up three of the eight children with the love of their lives. Season 1 had the eldest sister, Daphne, fall in love with Simon, the Duke of Hastings; season 2 was the time for the firstborn to take up his father’s title as head of the family and Viscount, so he also had to find a wife, marrying Kate Sharma; and season 3 followed the highly-anticipated romance between Colin and Penelope Bridgerton, a relationship that has been hinted at since season 1.

Season 3 was the first time the series deviated from the book order, as the third book originally followed Benedict’s story, titled An Offer from a Gentleman. However, the series skipped right to book four, Romancing Mister Bridgerton, Colin’s story.

So, how many Bridgerton seasons can we expect?

Bridgerton has been an incredibly successful series so far. Looking at Netflix’s Most Popular TV list for English series, in the Top 10, Bridgerton appears with seasons 1 and 2, and the top has only been updated as of June 9, 2024, which means season 3 hadn’t yet come out in its entirety. The series has a very dedicated fandom, and, albeit frustrating, dividing the latest season into two parts got people even more interested in the series, which resulted in more money for Netflix and, therefore, more chances to continue the story.

One thing we do know for sure: Bridgerton has been officially renewed for season 4, so you can release a relieved sigh knowing you can partake in the ton’s adventures for at least one more season. The first two seasons had Chris Van Dusen serving as a showrunner, and Jess Brownell for seasons 3 and 4. Both of them have expressed their interest in taking the series up to eight seasons, although the responsibility actually rests on the fans’ shoulders, as they are the ones who decide if the show deserves more seasons by voting with their viewership.

In an interview with Variety from April 2024, Rhimes and her longtime producing partner, Betsy Beers, expressed their interest and commitment again to adapting all eight Julia Quinn novels. “I’ll be a granny gumming my food,” Beers joked, “but we want to make sure that there’s Bridgerton for all of us who love it.”

So far, there has been no confirmation about which sibling will lead Bridgerton season 4, but the remaining siblings are Benedict, Eloise, Francesca, Gregory, and Hyacinth. Fingers crossed for Benedict’s story.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy