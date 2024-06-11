Netflix gifted two lucky fans a dreamy ‘Bridgerton’-themed wedding and where do we sign up?

Bridgerton is a Regency-era drama series famous for its steamy scenes and insane chemistry among its leads. However, the series is first and foremost an extended love story, and two lucky fans got to experience their wedding in the most dreamy scenario.

Recommended Videos

Bridgerton is Shonda Rhimes’ adaptation of Julia Quinn’s historical romance series of the same name. Aside from its beautiful cast, the series boasts stunning dresses that are more or less historically accurate, and gorgeous, complex sets that teleport you into a dreamy scenario.

Getting to experience living that era is impossible, but some lucky fans got a glimpse of it thanks to Netflix’s generosity and creativity. Check it out below.

The event of the season was a Netflix-organized Bridgerton wedding for two fans

With a nine-minute video ahead of Bridgerton season 3 part 2‘s release, Netflix unveiled a beautiful Bridgerton-themed wedding that would have Lady Whistledown talking about it for a long time. The lucky newlyweds, Tiffany and Shanti, were major Bridgerton fans, and they had caught the streaming service’s attention at The Queen’s Ball Bridgerton Experience in Manhattan in 2023, all dressed to the nines to impress the “ton,” Essence reports.

The outlet also detailed the lovebirds’ idyllic romance. The two had been friends for over a decade before dating, and their romance switched from Brooklyn to London, where they eventually said “I Do” in front of their family and close friends.

“Congratulations to the happy couple! Tiffany and Shanti’s love story has spanned from friends to lovers, from Brooklyn to London, from devotees to starring in a dream Bridgerton wedding of their own. Two more sparkling lovebirds, this author has never known,” Bridgerton‘s social media account notes.

The heartwarming video includes footage from the two getting ready for the swoon-worthy event, which included a carriage ride, an orchestra playing a cover of Alicia Keys’s “I Ain’t Got You,” and glittery dresses. It also featured their fairy tale ceremony. “They went all out. It was immaculate. It was astonishing. I felt like royalty. I felt like one of the queens of Bridgerton,” the lovebirds gushed in a confessional.

The video shows the party filled with carefully-picked Bridgerton details inspired by the balls on the show, and even two famous guest stars: Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte) and Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury). The two actresses toasted to the newlyweds, Tiffany and Shanti. Later, Kathryn Drysdale (Madame Delacroix) also made a special appearance and introduced a new Bridgerton song for the couple’s first dance, performed by Tori Kelly. The singer performed “All I Want,” an original song on the Bridgerton season 3 soundtrack. We have just one tiny question, gentle reader: where do we sign up?

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy