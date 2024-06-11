Colin and Penelope looking in a mirror in season 3 part 2
Here’s what ‘Bridgerton’s next batch of orchestral covers hints about how season 3, part 2 might end

Might these covers indicate whether Colin and Penelope get their well-deserved happy ending?
Published: Jun 11, 2024 01:23 pm

Bridgerton is already famous for using orchestral covers of famous hit songs. Ahead of the season 3, part 2 premiere, Netflix graced everyone with a hint at what’s to come, and it’s exciting.

It has become a fun game for Bridgerton fans to figure out which songs the orchestral cover belongs to in vital scenes. In past seasons, there have been multiple hits on the show, including Shawn Mendes’ “In My Blood,” Taylor Swift’s “Wildest Dreams,” Ariana Grande’s “Thank U, Next,” and Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy.”

The hit Regency-era drama continued the tradition for season 3. Although the third season was frustratingly divided into two parts, fans were thrilled with the covers, which included Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever,” Sia’s “Cheap Thrills,” and Taylor Swift’s “Snow on the Beach” (ft. Lana Del Rey), and Pitbull’s “Give Me Everything.” The latter even had a wholesome reaction to his song being in the series.

Netflix’s new cover songs hint at what’s to come

Bridgerton season 3 follows Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton’s highly-anticipated romance. Part 1 ended with a cliffhanger after a steamy carriage right that culminated with Colin asking Penelope to marry him. With two more days to wait until part 2 hits Netflix, the streaming service has just unveiled the new covers, which include several returning artists.

Ariana Grande’s “POV,” Coldplay’s “Yellow,” Demi Lovato’s “Confident,” Ellie Goulding’s “Lights,” Imagine Dragons’ “Thunder” and Taylor Swift’s “You Belong With Me” are all on the soundtrack.

So, what does it mean? Fans speculated that Ariana’s “POV” will play in one of the most anticipated scenes, previously teased in the season 3, part 2 trailer. The scene from the book involves the two of them having sex in front of the mirror, and Netflix also teased that with its latest poster.

However, season 3 still has more drama to cover. With Colin’s vow to bring down Lady Whistledown, his relationship with Penelope might endure some hardship once he finds out she is the infamous gossip author. While Coldplay’s “Yellow” might play during their good moments, “Confident” and “Thunder” seem to hint at Penelope getting her power back and ready to fight again. Swift’s hit song “You Belong With Me” could play during Colin’s realization (again) that he and Penelope are endgame, and Bridgerton will have finally given them their well-deserved happy ending.

All will be revealed soon enough as Bridgerton season 3, part 2 premieres on Netflix on June 13.

