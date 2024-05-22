The viral ‘Bridgerton’ Pitbull song: Pitbull’s reaction, explained

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for Bridgerton season 3. Please proceed with caution.

Bridgerton season 3 has given us so much to talk about, but few of us could have predicted that one of Pitbull’s songs would go viral because of it. But here we are, and Armando Christian Pérez himself has reacted to the news.

Bridgerton is notorious for using hit pop songs as instrumental covers. The Netflix Regency-era drama has previously featured songs from BTS, Taylor Swift, Beyonce, Sia, Billie Eilish, and more. In fact, trying to figure out which song it is during intense scenes on the show is only one of the reasons why the series is so exciting.

The highly-anticipated season 3 of Bridgerton premiered its first half on May 16, and with it, came Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton’s much-teased friends-to-lovers story. One particular (steamy) scene from episode 4, which represented part 1’s cliffhanger finale, the show featured one of Pitbull’s songs.

Pitbull’s song in Bridgerton, explained

During the first part’s most intense moment, Bridgerton used an instrumental version of Pitbull’s “Give Me Everything” featuring Ne-Yo and Afrojack. The carriage scene took Penelope and Colin (and the rest of us) on quite a ride. It all started with Penelope leaving another ball in disappointment following a crushing rejection by Lord Debling, with Colin following her after realizing he was deeply in love with her. It also led to their first sex scene together (aside from the one in Colin’s dream).

The song was incredibly fitting for more reasons than one. Since Colin and Penelope weren’t married, the moment itself led to Colin asking for Penelope to marry him once the carriage ride ended, with her indeed giving him “everything.” On top of that, Pitbull is known as “Mr. Worldwide,” which can also coincide with Colin’s description at the beginning of season 3, considering all his travels all over Europe. Given how talked-about the moment was, even Pitbull reacted to the scene.

Pitbull’s reaction to his song in Bridgerton is everything

Pitbull also joined the chat on Tuesday, sharing one clip from the scene on his Instagram account. The singer wrote, “This again shows the world how music is the international language that transcends over boundaries more so how a hit song can remain timeless.” He went on to thank Netflix and Bridgerton for the opportunity, and also tagged his collaborators, Ne-Yo and Afrojack, adding his signature “Dale” saying at the end.

Pitbull acknowledging his song in the new season led to the streaming service reacting to the post, as well. The official Bridgerton account wrote in the words of Lady Whistledown, “This author would most certainly agree with Lord Worldwide… Music speaks when words cannot.”

The official Netflix account also hopped in the comments, confirming that, “omg lord pitbull is officially part of the ton!!!” Pitbull should consider referring to himself as Lord Pitbull now, just like the rest of the high nobility members of the ton.

Bridgerton season 3, part 2 will come out on June 13.

