‘Bridgerton’ season 3, part 2 is hinting 2 major characters might be queer, and book fans will not be happy

Across most mediums, a question as old as time arises: which is better, the book or the adaptation? For many, it becomes obvious that the book version, which is usually the source material, far surpasses its cinematic or televised adaptation. However, when it comes to Bridgerton, this is a matter of debate.

Over three seasons, fans of Julia Quinn’s steamy Regency-era saga have long expressed their discontent with Netflix constantly changing bits of the story. However, just as season 3 aired, a new wave of controversy, including hatred and even homophobia, emerged within the Bridgerton fanbase. This was sparked by the decision to move away from strict heteronormativity, which some fans found unrealistic for a family comprised of eight children.

Now that we have not one, but two potentially queer characters on the horizon, a lot is about to change — arguably for the better. In fact, it was a long time coming, since for many Bridgerton fans, one of the missing narrative perspectives was that of a queer person. Granted, we had Brimsley and Reynolds in Queen Charlotte, but a minor character versus a Bridgerton makes a difference for the audience. It’s no longer just a token gay character. So let’s take a look at the two future queer characters of the show.

Benedict’s sexual awakening was a long time coming

Photo via Netflix

In the book series, Benedict is not gay (surprise, surprise), but in the Netflix show, the promiscuous Bridgerton has been confirmed to be queer — likely bisexual or pansexual. If for one second you believed Benedict to be anything but queer, you were likely blindfolded throughout the first season — or, alternatively, you’re a book fan.

In season 1, Benedict’s entire storyline at the artsy parties seemed to always lead him to stare homosexuality in the face. Despite part of his first arc involving him discovering one of his married friends was sleeping with a man, which everyone believed would be the start of his sexual awakening, this storyline led nowhere — until now.

To everyone’s surprise, Netflix and Shondaland did something right by making Benedict queer in season 3. We probably don’t need to explain how that went, but considering he shared a bed with both a man and a woman multiple times, we can hereby declare Benedict fully queer. Hear, hear, queer Benedict truthers — we won this battle.

Francesca will fall for Michaela — instead of Michael

Photo via Netflix

Much like Benedict, Francesca is also not queer in the Bridgerton book series. Netflix’s adaptation, however, heavily hinted that her future storyline would involve a female love interest, suggesting a bisexual awakening — or maybe even lesbianism. The start of the season, however, showed something else entirely. After her debut for this year’s social season, Francesca seemingly found her match in John Stirling, the Earl of Kilmartin.

Admittedly, her mother and fairytale lover Violet appeared adamant about the marriage. She had hoped her daughter would feel butterflies in her belly and even be at a loss for words while talking with John. That wasn’t the case, and Francesca, for one, alluded that not everyone experiences love the same way. Unlike her siblings, she didn’t need an extravagant fairytale romance.

At the time, this made perfect sense with Francesca’s personality, but only later did the puzzle pieces start connecting. After her marriage, Francesca met Michaela — John Stirling’s cousin. She was starstruck, at a loss for words amidst the butterflies at the ball. The foreshadowing was always there; we just needed a little media literacy.

Is accuracy more important than diversity? Some fans are still debating

using historical accuracy as an excuse to be homophobic and racist is crazyyyy when talking about bridgerton. because who watches bridgerton for “historical accuracy”. be for real. — isa 🥧🩸 (@jyndjarin) June 14, 2024

Despite the brilliant foreshadowing, book fans weren’t happy about Michael’s gender change. If you’re out of the loop, Michael and Francesca get married in the source material after John passes from an aneurysm (spoiler alert). Book fans also love Michael, even though he’s… weirdly enthralled with the idea of impregnating Francesca to tie her down in marriage.

Above all, though, Bridgerton book fans love heterosexuality. I mean, just a few episodes earlier, Benedict was revealed as a wild queer, and now we have two queer characters?! In one season?! Of Bridgerton?! Absolutely unacceptable. To heck with diversity, they say!

I want to know in what kind of drugs were the Bridgerton scenarists when they decided that the most delicate and lmpactful story of Michael Stirling and Francesca’s infertility needed to be scrapped for gay inclusivity?? It’s not homophobic, it’s a CRIME. #BRIDGERTON pic.twitter.com/7a93rge7Vh — Nine (@NINEEEv) June 13, 2024 So they scrapped michael stirling aka the best bridgerton man and francesca’s struggles with infertility for some diversity pic.twitter.com/8Q8ysxMAHE — safa (@duydezi) June 13, 2024

Apparently, outside of homophobia, some fear of the lack of accuracy is still present. Not only do book fans believe Michael to be the epitome of manhood, but they’re also scared Francesca’s infertility storyline will be scrapped. It might be, but that does not, in any way, invalidate the need to have a queer woman on the show — even if we believed that to be Eloise for a while (never say never). Because, what if I were to tell you, dear gentle reader, that our very own Francesca might be the lesbian character we needed but didn’t know we wanted?

Bridgerton is not historically accurate, but it is still criticizing patriarchy

Image via Netflix

In one way or another, Bridgerton is incredibly critical of a patriarchal society — even amidst all the comedy and romance. Although it may not be as explicit as, let’s say, another period drama involving dragons that is currently airing, it is still quite obvious in its depiction of gender inequality. With gender inequality and a patriarchal society, lies a very underlying problem not often brought up: compulsive heteronormativity.

The best way to show this is by having a character who believes herself to be straight, despite having no romantic feelings for men. Now, I’m not one to negate Francesca’s feelings for John Stirling In fact, I’m a Francesca/John truther, if you will. However, while Francesca might believe she is experiencing romantic love, it may well just be platonic love.

She found someone who gave her exactly what she needed: quiet, attention, and kindness, who just so happened to be a man. Jackpot. However, he did not give her butterflies or make her stumble over her words. She didn’t experience true love (the Bridgerton version). But she will — with Michaela.

Two Bridgerton siblings are queer, but only one is a problem for fans

the quotes acting like benedict is the only bridgerton sibling that can have a queer love story, when there are literally four more besides him. eloise, francesca, hyacinth, and gregory. nowhere does nicola say sophie should be erased or that the queer story should be benedict's. https://t.co/poM9wJDWjJ — alina and sophie's lawyer | bridgerton spoilers (@hanneninas) April 19, 2024

Another problem that arises with having more than one queer Bridgerton character is that many book fans appear to be perfectly fine with Benedict’s storyline. His queerness will not interfere with his future fairytale story. He might still marry Sophia and end up in a straight relationship, despite this narrative deviation. Or maybe he won’t, and fans are simply more accepting of male love stories in entertainment — hence the numerous lesbian shows that have been canceled in recent years.

I could also get into the fact that straight white women tend to write and consume media depicting love stories between gay men far more than lesbian stories, but I won’t for the sake of time. In fact, there are plenty of studies conducted on the subject if you care. However, this separation is evident when you compare Benedict’s reception to Francesca’s. Fans are upset about Francesca being queer, likely due to the aforementioned double standards in entertainment.

This makes me wonder if all those Bridgerton book readers forgot this series is, at its very core, a love story. Love comes in many forms and that may be in the form of a woman or a man, a best friend or a lover, a confidant, or even a sibling. Be mad, Bridgerton book fans; Netflix did this for us.

