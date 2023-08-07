A highly regarded Netflix show about a telekinetic lesbian canceled before its time gets a timely reappraisal

Remember the early months of 2020, when COVID-19 was gearing up for its worldwide debut and we all had no way of knowing that our lives would quickly devolve into stir-craziness, impulsive Amazon purchases, banana bread, and Tiger King? Of course you do; it’s perhaps locked away in the vault, but of course you do.

The shock of the pandemic’s descent, however, may have blurred the specifics of those few months, probably causing most of you to forget about I Am Not Okay with This, a canceled Netflix show that fell victim to the very same pandemic that began ravaging the world just three years ago.

Starring Sophia Lillis (Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves) in the lead role, I Am Not Okay with This follows the plight of Sydney Novak, a 17-year-old contesting with the many hardships of teenage life – including angst, coming to grips with your sexuality, and developing extremely dangerous supernatural powers that allow you to accidentally explode the heads of your enemies in a most spectacular manner.

It’s nothing short of peculiar, however, that the show has found its fair share of mourners on r/netflix at the moment considering the streamer’s current relationship to young adult fantasy.

Indeed, despite having just a seven-episode first season that aired moments before disaster captured the attention of the world, many a user stood in memoriam for I Am Not Okay with This.

Suffice to say that #WeAreNotOkayWithThis won’t get the traction it needs to bring Lillis and company back for more superpowered shenanigans, but if you’re in need of a young adult fantasy morsel and don’t mind cliffhangers all that much, it might be wise to dust off the Netflix search bar and give I Am Not Okay with This a chance that the world never gave it.