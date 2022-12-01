Brie Larson has incredible abilities when playing her Carol Danvers character in the MCU, and, recently, relied on a bit of movie magic to take a heightened version of herself to the Arctic in a commercial for an automobile being sold to the public by Nissan.

The Oscar-winner has been in a partnership with the automotive manufacturer since 2020, and, for a new piece highlighting their electric offerings, they used the Volume to transport her to a number of locations. It’s not feasible to go to the North Pole and back in a day, but Larson adds it is a close second and mentions other work it is used on.

“This is the same technique used on Kong 3D, The Mandalorian, Netflix’s Dark and Avatar: The Last Airbender.”

Several fans of Larson praised the behind-the-scenes look. Many say they will now buy a Nissan, others add her style in the spot is impressive and, for one fan, they’re smitten with the story and who is telling it.

Larson will appear next in Fast X and The Marvels in 2023. She made her on-screen debut in 2001 with Madison, earned an Oscar for Room in 2015 and on television has appeared in shows like Touched by an Angel, The League, and Community. A number of people have relentlessly criticized her turn in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but the 33-year-old also has her defenders who recently even said she deserves the Captain Marvel title as opposed to D.C.’s Shazam!.

We’d get into that here, but, it’s complicated.