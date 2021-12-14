Britney Spears speaks out against predatory 2003 Diane Sawyer interview

Britney Spears has had her fair share of drama over the years, from custody battles, legal battles, shaved heads, and of course breakups; most notable of all was the 2002 split with NYSNC singer Justin Timberlake. Following the breakup, Spears sat down for an interview with Diane Sawyer, in which the “Toxic” singer was publicly humiliated to the point of tears.

Now 18 years later, the singer finally called out Sawyer for using the interview to place blame on the singer and push her to tears, at the young age of 21. Now Spears defends herself, once again, and reiterates the fact that she was young at the time and under an extreme amount of pressure.

Spears posted to Instagram a series of pictures from her notes app in which she slams those who took advantage of her, “Do we dare forget the Diane Sawyer interview in my apartment almost 20 years ago?” before going on to write, “What was with the ‘”you’re in the wrong”‘ approach? Geeze… and making me cry???”

According to Spears, her father arranged the interview with Sawyer against her wishes while she was deeply emotional following the breakup and didn’t even want to speak when cameras weren’t around.

“You broke his heart. You did something that caused him so much pain, so much suffering,” Sawyer asked Spears at the time, rather than inquiring about Spears’ own views on the breakup. “What did you do?”

Sawyer also pressed Spears to comment on Maryland first lady’s comments threatening the singer, “Really, if I had an opportunity to shoot Britney Spears, I think I would.”

Spears has certainly faced her fair share of renewed public interest in her private life, and now with her newfound freedom, she is calling out those who have wronged her.

Spears also stated that she was pushed to overwork so much during her career that she is unlikely ever to tour again.

It is clear to see that the past still wounds the iconic ‘Overprotected’ singer, but now that she is free, she can speak out against past mistreatment. Still, in the classic nature of the ever-kind Ms. Spears, she ends her tirade by wishing fans a wonderful Christmas and claiming that now she feels more “independent.”

Glory, Britney Spears’s 9th studio album, and her entire discography are available on all streaming services.