‘Bro was genuinely concerned’: Eager Starbucks customer learns the coffee giant has drive-thru cameras at the worst possible time

A woman has gone viral on TikTok after expressing an almost unhinged excitement for the highly elusive Starbucks mummy cookie. The 22-second video is captioned with the words “When theyre out of the mummy cookie 8/10,” highlighting the rarity of the item’s availability, which seemingly justifies the lady’s enthusiasm.

Recommended Videos

The clip, uploaded by Lil (username @tiktokerlil), begins with the woman’s car pulling up at a Starbucks drive-thru as her passenger films. The Starbucks worker asks for her order, and she says, “Hi do you guys have your mummy cookie?” When the response is affirmative, she excitedly shakes her body back and forth until the Starbucks worker says, “Oh my God,” revealing he can see her on the company’s camera.

She’s embarrassed and apologizes, but the subsequent exchange is heartwarming, as the worker says she has nothing to be sorry or feel self-conscious about. The video ends shrouded in mystery as the worker asks the off-screen passenger what she’s wearing (suggesting she has something unusual on). The whole thing garnered quite a significant response on the popular video-sharing platform.

How did TikTok react?

Many users were enamored with the Starbucks worker for his reaction despite being unable to see him. They wrote things like, “”hey, don’t be sorry…” I would’ve fell in love right away,” “He was a little flirty and I love it,” “hear me out on his voice,” “he’s got such a calming voice,” “The way he validate your feelings slay,” “not me simping over a voice, its so smooth,” and “Bro was genuinely concerned.”

Others empathized with the overenthusiastic woman’s response to the mummy cookies, writing things like, “as someone that works at starbucks, i ALSO get this excited about our mummy cookies,”

Some were simply surprised to learn Starbucks have cameras that show customers live as they pass through the drive-thru, commenting things like, “EXCUSE ME THEY HAVE CAMERAS?,” “EXCUSE ME THEY HAVE CAMERAS?,” “SORRY THEY HAVE CAMERAS?,” “Wait so like…the cameras actually work?,” “lol I forgot they have cameras,” “Wait they can see us? I ordered my food while crying once and pulled it together before I got the window,” and “THEY CAN SEE YOU??!!!!”

Meanwhile, there were many questions about the video’s cliffhanger, with comments like, “Wait I’m so curious, passenger, what are you wearing? WHY IS NOBODY QUESTIONING THAT PART,” “Okay but I wanna know what the passenger was wearing,” and “wait but what was the camera woman wearing for him to ask “wha- what’re you wearing in the other seat?”,” “Wait I wanna know what the other seat was wearing????”

Finally, one user recounted a similar experience and wrote, “It’s okay one time I went to Starbucks and ordered a drink, and the girl said they were out and I started banging my head against the steering wheel, and the girl said “please don’t do that”.”

According to StudyFinds, a OnePoll survey of 2,000 Americans found the classic chocolate chip is by far the country’s most popular cookie, with 35% of respondents calling it their favorite and 62% saying including chocolate chips makes a cookie “perfect.” However, judging by the woman’s reaction in the above video, the mummy cookie — a buttery shortbread mummy-themed Halloween cookie with delicious white-chocolaty “bandages” — can’t be too far behind!

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy