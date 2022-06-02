Bruce Campbell offers his pick for who should helm the MCU’s ‘Fantastic Four’

Following John Krasinski’s cameo as Reed Richards in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the hype for the Fantastic Four‘s MCU debut has stretched even higher (yes, that was a lame Mr. Fantastic pun). The only problem is that the reboot of Marvel’s First Family is currently lacking a director, after Spider-Man‘s Jon Watts exited the project earlier this year. Kevin Feige is busy looking for a replacement, however, and apparently he wants a big name for the gig.

The latest intel on the situation says that the Marvel president is looking for a veteran filmmaker who can be a reliable pair of hands to helm this high-priority production. Specifically, he’s searching for someone like Doctor Strange 2‘s Sam Raimi. But Raimi’s best pal and frequent collaborator Bruce Campbell has one groovy suggestion of his own for who should get the job: Sam Raimi.

The Evil Dead star shared a write-up of the news on his Twitter, and offered a brief thought that set the fandom alight: “Why not Sam Raimi himself?”

Why not Sam Raimi himself? https://t.co/8BiNrKqdUe — Bruce Campbell (@GroovyBruce) June 2, 2022

To be honest, this might just Campbell trying to generate some more work for himself, as we all know that where Raimi goes, Campbell follows. He almost stole the show in Multiverse of Madness, for instance, in his two-scene cameo as a douchey street vendor. And yet his suggestion is a smart one. If Feige wants someone who he trusts like Raimi, then why not just get Raimi? Especially as he’s already just introduced Mr. Fantastic into the MCU.

It’s too early to say, however, whether Doctor Strange 2 was Raimi’s standalone dip into the MCU, effectively acting as a coda to his Spider-Man trilogy, or if it has got him interested in working in the superhero genre again in the future. He has said that he’d be up for a Spider-Man 4 if the stars aligned, remember. Who knows, maybe in a couple of years we’ll be sitting down in theaters to check out Raimi’s Fantastic Four. Possibly co-starring Bruce Campbell as Doctor Doom.