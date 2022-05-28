Bryce Dallas Howard returning to direct ‘The Mandalorian’ season 3 episode

No offense intended to Bryce Dallas Howard, who has proven herself as a hugely talented and massively successful actress and filmmaker, but arguably her most talked-about contribution to the pop culture pantheon before she became one of the most popular Star Wars directors of the Disney era was the scene where she ran away from a T-Rex wearing heels in Jurassic World.

These days, though, the second-generation star is a lot more likely to find herself being touted for the biggest properties in Hollywood, with fans regularly naming her as a top candidate to helm either the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Fantastic Four reboot, a standalone Star Wars blockbuster, or Jurassic World 4.

With that in mind, you can completely understand everyone is in a celebratory mood after it was confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter that Howard would be heading back to a galaxy far, far away to take the reins on at least one installment in the upcoming third season of The Mandalorian.

Howard has been keeping herself busier than ever since moving into directing, with The Mandalorian joining her in-development remake of 1986 sci-fi adventure favorite The Last Starfighter, while her next onscreen appearances come in Jurassic World Dominion, Matthew Vaughn’s star-studded spy thriller Argylle, and next year’s surprise Pixar movie Elemental.

After that, maybe she’ll be tackling one of Hollywood’s premiere franchises on the big screen, but the news the 41 year-old is heading back to Star Wars on the small screen is more than enough to keep her supporters tided over in the interim until that day does or doesn’t come.