Forget ‘Fantastic Four’, should Bryce Dallas Howard direct ‘Jurassic World 4’?

There was plenty of surprise when it was first revealed that Bryce Dallas Howard would be directing an episode of The Mandalorian, with many crying nepotism due to her father Ron’s longstanding friendship with Lucasfilm founder George Lucas and current president Kathleen Kennedy. Obviously, those words were eaten as soon as “Sanctuary” hit Disney Plus.

It remains one of the show’s finest episodes, with the actor and filmmaker then going on to follow it up with season 2 installment “The Heiress”, along with The Book of Boba Fett‘s “Return of the Mandalorian”. Since then, rumors have been flying about Howard’s next directorial port of call, even though everyone seems to forget she’s gearing up to helm a remake of 1986 cult classic sci-fi Flight of the Navigator for the Mouse House’s platform.

Beyond that, though, the 41 year-old has emerged as a top choice among fans to take the reins on either the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Fantastic Four reboot, or a Star Wars feature film. However, Jurassic World Dominion‘s Colin Trevorrow revealed to Variety that she could be the ideal candidate for the next installment in the long-running dinosaur saga instead.

“She knows I want that, so I’m not going to pretend. Bryce actually can direct whatever she wants, and if she would ever make that choice to come and make a Jurassic movie, we would consider that a tremendous privilege for us.”

Could it happen? Well, nobody can seem to agree if Dominion marks the end of the road for the six-film franchise or not, but we’re inclined to believe it’ll carry on for a while yet, so it definitely can’t be ruled out.