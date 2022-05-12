Bryce Dallas Howard open to directing a ‘Star Wars’ movie

When it was first announced that Bryce Dallas Howard would be tackling her first major directorial job on Star Wars series The Mandalorian, many fans thought there was an air of nepotism around her hiring, given that father Ron has been close friends with George Lucas for decades.

Of course, any doubts over the actress and filmmaker’s credentials were instantly dispelled when “Sanctuary” arrived, which was then followed up in the following season by “Heiress”. Continuing her association with a galaxy far, far away, Howard then helmed arguably the best installment in The Book of Boba Fett via “Return of the Mandalorian”, with supporters swiftly calling for her to become a franchise mainstay.

On social media, the 41 year-old has rocketed to the top of many wish-lists when it comes to the ideal candidate for taking the reins on the next Star Wars blockbuster, while Marvel Cinematic Universe enthusiasts have additionally been touting her to replace Jon Watts on Fantastic Four.

When asked by Gizmodo in a recent interview if she’d be interested in getting into the family business by following Solo director Ron to the big screen side of Star Wars, Howard offered her thoughts.

“Oh, my goodness. I think it would take someone asking me.”

There you have it; all somebody has to do is ask. The feature film future of Star Wars remains shrouded in some degree of mystery for the time being, but having proven her chops on the small screen already, there are few better qualified to make the jump than The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett veteran.