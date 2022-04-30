MCU fans debating who should replace Jon Watts on ‘Fantastic Four’

MCU fans are floating their candidates to replace Jon Watts at the helm of the 'Fantastic Four' reboot.

Having already been the subjects of four feature films boasting three different lineups, one of which was only made to keep hold of the rights and never released, while another ranks as the single worst-reviewed Marvel Comics adaptation in history on Rotten Tomatoes, fans are well within their rights to think that maybe the Fantastic Four are cursed when it comes to the big screen.

For a while things were going swimmingly, though, with Spider-Man director Jon Watts continuing his association with Kevin Feige’s cinematic universe by tackling the superpowered quartet. However, the awe-inspiring critical and commercial success of Spider-Man: No Way Home looks to have significantly drained the filmmaker’s creative batteries, with Watts departing Fantastic Four yesterday.

Luckily, things are at an early enough stage that it isn’t viewed as a major setback, considering that we’ve got no idea who’s writing the script, while casting information, plot details, or even a release window are non-existent. As always, Twitter was almost instantly at the ready to float some potential candidates to take over Fantastic Four, and you can check out the suggestions below.

Six filmmakers that I’d love to see direct #FantasticFour: Spielberg (the big “what if” choice), Bryce Dallas Howard, Ava DuVernay, Rick Famuyiwa, Andrew Stanton, and the newly available Justin Lin. pic.twitter.com/3wUHoZS74r — Alden Diaz 🔜 SWCA (@ThatAldenDiaz) April 29, 2022

Since everyone is saying their choices, I think Rick Famuyiwa would be an awesome choice to direct the Fantastic Four. pic.twitter.com/XlBz9X9jGn — Thomas (@ThomasComicTalk) April 29, 2022

Awwww. 🙁 But I get it, Watts wants to take a break from big budget superhero films, that's fine.



On the upside, manifesting and desiring Paul King to direct Fantastic Four is back on!!! https://t.co/vFB4uJdkAo — SJWJamesBond Wants Nazis Banned ︽✵︽ Agent of GIRL (@mvbrat91) April 29, 2022

Bryce Dallas Howard directing Fantastic Four would be amazing 👌 — Kris (@DredPrteRberts) April 30, 2022

I would say Brad Bird should direct the Fantastic Four film. But he already made the best Fantastic Four film there ever will be, and it’s called The Incredibles. — Kitty 🌈 (@Kittyshive) April 29, 2022

now let Peyton Reed direct his 1960s Fantastic Four movie https://t.co/DthJm9ZLyF — Brandon (@Thatoneguy64) April 29, 2022

Top 3 choices to direct the Fantastic Four movie for me



Bryce Dallas Howard

Rick Famuyiwa

Rian Johnson



They’ve all worked with Disney on Star Wars and I think could do something really good with Fantastic Four pic.twitter.com/9byqYoQB36 — Ollie 🏹 (@TheQuiver_) April 29, 2022

We can speculate all we want but I think it’s pretty obvious who will direct Fantastic Four now 💀 pic.twitter.com/1JkU4bI1VH — Hernandy #BRIELARSWEEP #FAST10YOURSEATBELTS (@Pollos_Hernandy) April 29, 2022

Let Bryce Dallas Howard or Deborah Chow direct the Fantastic Four movie. — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) April 29, 2022

There are a lot of interesting suggestions being put forward, with Bryce Dallas Howard in particular gaining a lot of traction online. Justin Lin is available following his departure from the Fast X director’s chair, or Marvel could always recruit from within to hand the reins to someone like Peyton Reed, no stranger to the property himself having tried to get a blockbuster off the ground back in the day.

It could be a while before we find out, but Marvel rarely gets it wrong when deciding on the person wielding the megaphone, so we’re confident Fantastic Four will be fine in the long run.