After a couple of divisive episodes, The Book of Boba Fett delivered a wildly fan-pleasing episode today. All it took was switching the focus to Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin, who it seems is now the fandom’s favorite Mandalorian (sorry, Boba). “Chapter 5: Return of the Mandalorian” was essentially a backdoor episode of Mando season three as it caught up with the bounty hunter following the events of the second season finale.

Back to helm Djarin’s return was a veteran of The Mandalorian, Jurassic World star Bryce Dallas Howard, who had previously directed an episode apiece from the show’s first two seasons. “Chapter 4: Sanctuary” and “Chapter 11: The Heiress” are both popular episodes and now Howard has made it three for three with her Book of Boba Fett debut. In fact, her directorial flair has folks hoping that Lucasfilm intends to keep her around.

notice how bryce dallas howard always has the best eps…….yea yea pic.twitter.com/w3va8FZpuP — elena . (@lothalsjedi) January 26, 2022

Bryce Dallas Howard knows what she’s doing 😁😁🙏🙏😍😍 pic.twitter.com/rl5Eem81b0 — Mariam Skywalker (@MariamSkywalker) January 26, 2022

I think we can officially say that Bryce Dallas Howard is the best Star Wars Television director #TheBookOfBobaFett — Ben Goddard (@TheBenGoddard) January 26, 2022

The fan reactions speak for themselves.

This episode was so fucking good great freaking Prologue for season 3 of Mando can not wait for next episode Bryce Dallas Howard did that #TheBookOfBobaFett

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ pic.twitter.com/xKYtJNlmxI — Jay The Hawkmaestro🏹 (@Hawkmaestro21) January 26, 2022

#TheBookOfBobaFett Chapter 5 NonSpoiler Review: This is by far the best episode of The Book Of Boba Fett & I need Bryce Dallas Howard to direct a Star Wars movie as she nailed this phenomenal episode! Repercussions & consequences of choices appear & a long awaited reunion! 10/10! pic.twitter.com/WLGovIfahq — Josh ❤️ The Book Of Boba Fett #BlackLivesMatter (@supermangeek101) January 26, 2022

Having made three of the best Star Wars TV episodes thus far, fans are demanding that Howard be allowed to follow in her dad’s footsteps — Ron Howard helmed Solo: A Star Wars Story — and direct a movie in the franchise.

I’ve said it two times before and this is a third time but, Bryce Dallas Howard needs to direct a Star Wars movie. #BookofBobaFett — Hunter (@SpicyAtreides) January 26, 2022

Or, better yet, her own trilogy.

get Bryce Dallas Howard her own Star Wars trilogy. i am no longer asking pic.twitter.com/qRjJghm3X9 — shazil | ZAF DAYYYY WOO (@skywalkerZIARA) January 26, 2022

And if that’s not an option, for whatever reason, then have Dallas direct that rumored Darth Maul live-action series.

Give Bryce Dallas Howard the Darth Maul series pic.twitter.com/baXbOJKYpj — kody (@otanigoat) January 26, 2022

After introducing Bo-Katan Kryze into the live-action Star Wars universe in “The Heiress,” Howard’s Boba Fett episode got to dig some more into Mando lore as Djarin was officially declared to no longer be a true Mandalorian due to breaking the sacred code of removing his helmet. Not to mention there was a stunning flashback to the fateful Night of a Thousand Tears. Basically, anytime the saga dips into Mandalorian culture again, we need Howard to be the one to direct it.

The Book of Boba Fett continues with its penultimate episode next Wednesday on Disney Plus.