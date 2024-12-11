Camila Cabello gets risqué in a revealing cutout frock, addresses the ‘obsession’ that made her a ‘total loser’ when she was a teen

Camila Cabello may have been in the spotlight for over a decade, but she’s still finding herself. Her fashion sense is continuously evolving, and recently, has been leaning more toward sexy style, and everyone is here for it.

The singer had her big break as a member of the band Fifth Harmony, but found even more success as she went solo and straight to the top of the charts with her hit single “Havana” and her sultry duet with former flame, Shawn Mendes, “Señorita.”

Since her rise to fame, Camila Cabello has mostly leaned into fashion with a rocker vibe, but she’s never been afraid to show a little bit of skin with daring outfits. As she just recently pulled off the sexy librarian vibe with a surprisingly revealing furry outfit, she left little to the imagination in one of her most recent appearances.

Camila Cabello was a monochrome beauty with a cutout outfit

Cabello attended the Tribeca Festival at Art Basel Miami Beach over the weekend and she had several outfits as she was ready to impress. At the NYLON House Featuring Ludacris show, the “I Luv It” singer gave dark sexy vibes in a sheer bodice dress with side cutouts and spaghetti straps from Mugler.

Teaming up again with Katie Qian, the stylist in charge of her recent outings, Cabello’s daring gown look was completed with a pair of black Gianvito Rossi sandals, white nails, and a black necklace. She had her long black hair in an effortless updo, her signature smoky eye, and a nude lip.

During a conversation with Dave Grutman at the Tribeca Festival at Art Basel Miami Beach, Cabello revealed the “obsession” she had with music when she was a teen and how it affected her social life.

“We were total losers. We did not go to parties, we did not hang out with people. I was in my room singing and putting on YouTube instrumentals and singing and watching YouTube videos of my favorite musicians and my favorite artists.” “It was my life. I’ve always been like that. I’m still like that.”

Cabello also joked that she’s been singing Wicked‘s “Defying Gravity” every day, and even sung a line to prove it.

Her obsession with music paid off. She has become an internationally famous singer with a series of awards, including four MTV Video Music Awards, a Billboard Music Award, and two Latin Grammy Awards. She has released four solo studio albums, and had several hits that won the hearts of the entire world.

As she further promoted her latest album, C, XOXO, which she released in June, Cabello also explained the change in her music, explaining that she wasn’t “at all” worried her fans wouldn’t like but, adding that she “should’ve been.”

“For me, change and changing feels so natural and I’m always kind of changing and I realize there’s pushing your own boundaries, but maybe not alienating people… I feel like this last album was like that for me. I think this album was also really special because I don’t feel like people knew I was a Miami girl, and I feel like people resonated with the little Miami things I put in that album.”

Cabello also made her acting debut in Prime Video’s critically panned Cinderella in 2021, where she gave the classic singer a new modern approach as she starred alongside Nicholas Galitzine, Idina Menzel, Minnie Driver, Billy Porter, and Pierce Brosnan. In 2024, she returned to acting in Chiwetel Ejiofor’s biographical drama Rob Pierce, where she played Naya.

As Cabello teased that she’s “finding out what is really important to me and what my values are,” she is still finding her style, and mixing in some sexy outfits seems to be a part of it.

