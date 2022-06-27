Christian Bale reveals a ‘too extreme for PG-13’ moment cut from ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

We’re less than two weeks away from the official theatrical release of Thor: Love and Thunder, and star Christian Bale — who portrays supervillain Gorr the God Butcher — has already had several run-ins with the movie’s PG-13 rating. After first believing he was going to be appearing in the Chris Hemsworth vehicle in a CGI thong, the 48-year-old actor himself even tried to test the limits of the sealed rating.

While speaking with ScreenRant, Bale revealed that he approached director Taika Waititi about using a character’s screams from the “Come to Daddy” music video by Aphex Twin — which Bale used as concrete inspiration for portraying the supervillain in the upcoming MCU project. Ultimately, Waititi chose not to include the screams, fearing they would be “too extreme” for the movie, and instead kept it on the editing floor.

“I only had absolutely one request, which was that I had referenced the ‘Come to Daddy’ video by Aphex Twin. There’s a character in it that inspired me regarding Gorr, and I did say to Taika, ‘Here’s the deal, I want to have the scream.’ And if you see the video, you’ll understand what I mean. I said, ‘I want to have that scream in the film.’ And I do understand, but that deal wasn’t kept. Because it was, again, something which was just a little too extreme perhaps for the PG-13. Might have had people running for the exits. But we did do it, and it’s on the cutting room floor somewhere.”

Perhaps Bale’s desperation to include the musical narrative might have fueled further inspiration for his villainous role, considering he had no clue about the MCU or its overall cinematic significance. And even though we won’t hear those horrific screams echo from Bale’s mouth, we’re certainly looking forward to the actor’s presence in Thor: Love and Thunder, which releases in theaters on July 8.