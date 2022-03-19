Clark Gregg only has one question after watching ‘The Batman’

Clark Gregg is known for his role as Agent Phil Coulson in the MCU and in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., and he’s a little curious about the name of one of the characters in The Batman.

On Twitter, the actor simply tweeted “Gil Colson?” and hashtagged “#TheBatman” after it. Gil Colson, played by Peter Sarsgaard, is the district attorney in the DC film, and the name bears a striking resemblance to Phil Coulson, Gregg’s aforementioned character.

The characters don’t really have much in common apart from their similar names. Phil is considered a hero who has sacrificed himself many times for the greater good, and Gil is a part of a criminal conspiracy that put Gotham City in peril. It also doesn’t seem likely that Gil will be getting anything like the resurrection treatment that the similarly named MCU hero did!

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. joined Disney Plus, along with the Netflix Marvel shows. There’s been some contention about whether or not Gregg’s series is still in continuity with the main MCU, but with characters like Daredevil and Kingpin interacting with other characters, it’s not out of the realm of possibility.

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is now streaming on Disney Plus.