Clark Gregg celebrates ‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ debuting on Disney Plus

This Wednesday saw Disney Plus add an enormous amount of Marvel Television content. Much to the internet’s delight, Daredevil is now available on the House of Mouse’s streaming service, alongside the rest of the Marvel-Netflix shows which have now been rechristened as the “Defenders Saga.” But, among the excitement for the Man Without Fear landing on the streamer, it’s been somewhat overlooked that Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. also joined the platform this week.

Thankfully, Phil Coulson himself Clark Gregg has done his bit to make sure fans don’t miss this big development on social media. Gregg — who most recently featured in the MCU in animated series What If…? — took to Twitter last night to share a screenshot confirming AoS is now up on Disney Plus, adding the teasing caption “Oh hey…”

That’s right, all seven seasons of the MCU spinoff series can now be streamed on Disney Plus in multiple territories around the globe. If you’ve never given it a go before, this is the perfect opportunity to put that right. Taking place in the wake of Coulson’s death in The Avengers, the show follows the resurrected S.H.I.E.L.D. agent and his team — including Melinda May (Ming-Na Wen), Fitz (Iain De Caestecker), Simmons (Elizabeth Henstridge), and Skye (Chloe Bennet) — as they save the world from the likes of HYDRA, HIVE, and Graviton.

After years of exclusively playing Coulson on TV, Gregg returned to the movies for Captain Marvel, although that was a ’90s-set prequel, so fans are still waiting on the films to confirm that AoS is 100% canon. There’s some hope that Samuel L. Jackson vehicle Secret Invasion might be the one to do that, however, with rumors pointing to Gregg and Bennet potentially making appearances.

But, whatever the future may hold for the show’s characters, here in the present you can stream every episode of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. on Disney Plus.