Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. Star Addresses Secret Invasion Rumors

Production is now underway on the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Disney Plus series Secret Invasion, which finally gives Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury top billing in one of the franchise’s film and television projects at the 13th time of asking.

So far, the ensemble is looking relatively light on familiar faces, with Fury and Ben Mendelsohn’s Talos the only characters announced so far that audiences have seen before. That’s not to say the show is skimping on star power, though, with a raft of newcomers including Academy Award winner Olivia Colman, Game of Thrones veteran Emilia Clarke, Happy Gilmore‘s Christopher McDonald and rising star Kingsley Ben-Adir all along for the ride.

Naturally, rumors have been rife surrounding potential cameos from MCU favorites, with Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.‘s Chloe Bennet regularly touted to make her official canonical debut in Secret Invasion. The actress has now been forced to address the scuttlebutt on her Instagram Stories, as you can read below.

“I have avoided saying anything like this in general, on social media or whatever, because I thought maybe it would blow over, but it has not. I am in no way attached or involved, even at all or a little bit, in the Secret Invasion Marvel thing. I honestly don’t even know really what that is. I am only coming on here to say this because it has gotten to the point that every day I’m getting hundreds of messages about this. I’m now getting like approached in person. Today it was in the tampon aisle at target. To be clear, I love the enthusiasm and your messages I know are out of such excitement and it’s out of such a pure place, and I love everyone so much.”

Of course, telling people you’re not in an MCU project isn’t going to dampen the flames of speculation, as Andrew Garfield will happily attest. Bennet has been vocal in admitting that she’d love to play Quake again, and the chatter isn’t going to stop until she finally shows up, whether that’s as part of Secret Invasion or not.