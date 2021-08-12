Fans Hope Chloe Bennet Dropped Out Of Powerpuff To Join The MCU
A gritty and serious live-action re-imagining of The Powerpuff Girls always felt like a strange idea at the best of times, and production on The CW’s reboot has been far from steady. A leaked script for the pilot was so terrible that it had fans questioning the veracity, but a slew of copyright claims certainly made it look as though it was legit.
Even more skepticism was caused when it was announced the initial pilot was being scrapped, rewritten and reshot, before the news broke yesterday that Chloe Bennet had dropped out of Powerpuff altogether. The former Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star was set to play Blossom, but now that she’s gone, the entire operation has once again been plunged into a state of disarray and chaos.
However, some members of the online community are looking out for the tiniest sliver of a silver lining, despite Powerpuff being hit by setback after setback. As you can see from the reactions below, there’s now a firm belief that Bennet may have kicked Blossom to the curb in order to make a full-blown comeback to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Daisy Johnson.
Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. may have started off as official canon, but once Kevin Feige made it clear he was wiping the slate clean when he folded Marvel Television as a separate division, the series veered off into its own little pocket of the multiverse. The finale left the door wide open for Quake to return, and we’ve been inundated with rumors ever since that Bennet was poised to return to the fold, with Secret Invasion being touted as a potential destination. But we’ll just have to wait and see.
