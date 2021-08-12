Fans Hope Chloe Bennet Dropped Out Of Powerpuff To Join The MCU

A gritty and serious live-action re-imagining of The Powerpuff Girls always felt like a strange idea at the best of times, and production on The CW’s reboot has been far from steady. A leaked script for the pilot was so terrible that it had fans questioning the veracity, but a slew of copyright claims certainly made it look as though it was legit.

Even more skepticism was caused when it was announced the initial pilot was being scrapped, rewritten and reshot, before the news broke yesterday that Chloe Bennet had dropped out of Powerpuff altogether. The former Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star was set to play Blossom, but now that she’s gone, the entire operation has once again been plunged into a state of disarray and chaos.

However, some members of the online community are looking out for the tiniest sliver of a silver lining, despite Powerpuff being hit by setback after setback. As you can see from the reactions below, there’s now a firm belief that Bennet may have kicked Blossom to the curb in order to make a full-blown comeback to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Daisy Johnson.

now that Chloe Bennet has escaped the powerpuff girls show can we PLEASE get her back in the mcu as Daisy Johnson / Quake?? pic.twitter.com/23fqmIBJlm — tyler ✪ ➃ ⧗ (@tyylerrrrrr) August 11, 2021

Speaking it into the void, WHAT IF Chloe Bennet left Powerpuff, because she’s returning to the MCU as Daisy Johnson? (Let me dream) pic.twitter.com/T2KHStj6ro — Demi Joie (@DreemiFilms) August 11, 2021

omg also i hope the rumors are true and we do get chloe bennet back in marvel!! ive been preparing for her proper entrance to the mcu for years!!! — sammy,, (fear street’s version) (@tribryds) August 11, 2021

omg also i hope the rumors are true and we do get chloe bennet back in marvel!! ive been preparing for her proper entrance to the mcu for years!!! — sammy,, (fear street’s version) (@tribryds) August 11, 2021

Thank god CHLOE BENNET exited POWERPUFF LA, it was looking stupid to me in the first place. Guessing she is back in the MCU as QUAKE — bfk (@boyfriendkapoor) August 11, 2021

ok so Secret invasion is filming now and Clark Gregg is in Secret Invasion AND CHLOE BENNET IS STEPPING DOWN FROM BLOSSOM IN POWERPUFF GIRLS CUS OF A SCHEDULING CONFLICT… she wud be the main character of the show and she quit?? She’s playing quake … quake is coming to the mcu — 😜 (@Soprano_CQ) August 11, 2021

And start hoping for Chloe Bennet’s return to the MCU https://t.co/P64ZgfpbDx — William (@beeeeeeaan) August 11, 2021

chloe bennet dropping out of that cw show for scheduling conflicts when some mcu disney+ shows are filming? very interesting i have to say… — sophie ‎✵ cancelled era!! (@sophconfused) August 11, 2021

the ONLY reason i’d be happy with chloe bennet not coming back for powrrpuff girls would be if she’s finally joining the MCU — scott ⴵ (@b14ckwidow) August 11, 2021

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. may have started off as official canon, but once Kevin Feige made it clear he was wiping the slate clean when he folded Marvel Television as a separate division, the series veered off into its own little pocket of the multiverse. The finale left the door wide open for Quake to return, and we’ve been inundated with rumors ever since that Bennet was poised to return to the fold, with Secret Invasion being touted as a potential destination. But we’ll just have to wait and see.