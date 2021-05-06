Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. Stars May Be Returning In The Marvels

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. ended in 2020 after seven seasons, making it the longest-running show in the MCU by far. Fans got pretty attached to those characters, then, and it’s hoped that there’s life for Phil Coulson and his team beyond the show’s conclusion. AoS got pretty disconnected from the wider universe in its later years, but word has it that we could be about to see the gang again in the future of the franchise.

According to tipster Daniel Richtman, some of the cast of AoS may end up returning in The Marvels. Fans will remember that Clark Gregg previously reprised Coulson in Captain Marvel, which marked his first Marvel movie appearance in seven years. As it was set in the 1990s, though, we still never got that moment we’ve been waiting for, where his resurrection after The Avengers is acknowledged on the big screen. But maybe that could happen in The Marvels if this intel comes true.

As the title suggests, Captain Marvel 2 will be going bigger than the first film by teaming Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers up with two other superheroines – namely, Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau and Iman Vellani’s Ms. Marvel. So, continuing that theme of one-upping the last movie, it makes sense to not just bring Coulson back again but this time to get some of his S.H.I.E.L.D. agents involved alongside him. As for which characters could return, however, it’s currently unclear.

Chloe Bennet has been rumored to turn up as Quake in Secret Invasion, so that could mean that she might find a place in The Marvels, too. Elsewhere, Ming-Na Wen’s Melinda May could be a good bet, especially considering the actress’ healthy relationship with Disney (see her role in The Mandalorian). Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. fans would also really love to see Adrianne Palicki’s Mockingbird again but maybe that ship has sailed by now.

The Marvels, from director Nia DaCosta (Candyman), starts shooting later this month so expect a lot more news on it to drop from now on.