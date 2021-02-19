Two Former Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. Stars Rumored For MCU Return In Secret Invasion

The introduction of multiple timelines and alternate realities existing within the Marvel Cinematic Universe has opened the door to virtually any character from every past or relatively present movie or TV show slapped with the comic book company’s branding to make a return, as we’ve already seen in WandaVision.

When Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. first premiered, it was tied directly to the events of the big screen blockbusters, but those connections eventually tapered out the longer the series went on, as Kevin Feige continued to do his own thing with the feature films, leaving Agent Coulson and the gang free to get themselves caught up in increasingly wild adventures.

The show may have drawn to a close recently, but if anything, that’s only increased the speculation that several former cast members could soon be jumping ship to Marvel Studios, with Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. itself also being linked with a Disney Plus revival. The latest rumor, however, claims that Clark Gregg’s Agent Coulson and Chloe Bennet’s Quake will be debuting in Secret Invasion, which is of course far from the first time we’ve heard something similar.

After all, the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. finale gave Quake an easy route back into the mainline MCU, while Coulson is more than familiar with Nick Fury having worked with him since the 1990s in canon. The multiverse also happens to coincidentally present the ideal plot device to bring both of them back without having to tie them in knots of exposition to explain why. The report offers little in the way of additional details, but this was already looking like one of the more plausible Phase Four lines of inquiry to begin with, one that the fans would love to see happen.