Colin who? ‘Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan’s post is filled with marriage proposals from fans who are overwhelmed by her beauty

Nicola Coughlan’s character Penelope Featherington is enjoying her moment in Bridgerton season 3, but the actress has also been landing interviews and shooting editorials when she’s not filming the show. Her star is on the rise, and fans are loving it.

Coughlan recently posted a reel from her photoshoot with Stylist magazine, and to say fans were impressed is more than accurate. She looks gorgeous in the video, and for many, there is no denying her star quality. With this in mind, it is not surprising that the comment section of the post was filled with messages celebrating her beauty. But, there were also a few unexpected comments, like the marriage proposals she’s been getting (it looks like it’s not only Penelope’s love life fans are interested in).

Fans react to Nicola Coughlan’s post with marriage proposals

One of the top comments on Nicola Coughlan’s post is a marriage proposal. “For god’s sake nicola coughlan are you going to marry me or not?” a fan wrote. Although the actress did not respond to the fan, the message has been liked 1474 times and has received replies from fans who would like to join in. “Can we be sister wives?” an Instagram user asked.

Other comments include, “Alright Nicola, I can’t take it anymore … can I date you??? I have a future husband, who I can dump, and a 9-months-old daughter who will absolutely adore you, so … I’m available,” and “don’t marry him have me.” Fans have also celebrated Coughlan for her appearance. “As a girl who likes girls I can confidently say Nicola Coughlan is and has always been one of the hottest most beautiful specimens to walk this earth,” a comment reads.

“Not Nicola becoming a sex symbol all over the world hell yes girl get it!!!!” a fan shared. Another praised her for being the real catch of Bridgerton season 3. “The real seasons diamond!!,” they wrote.

Coughlan has been interviewed by Stylist before. Four years ago, she gave an interview to the publication where she commented on the beginning of her career (which looked very different from the fame she is experiencing now).

“I love being busy. During my 20s, I was such a stereotypical struggling actor – broke and doing jobs that I didn’t necessarily love – that when I’m busy, I’m so overly grateful for it,” she told the publication. “I’m so aware of what it’s like not to be working.”

At 37, and thanks to the success of Bridgerton, it’s unlikely she will ever find herself in that place again.

