‘If you don’t want him I WILL TAKE HIM’: Passionate ‘Bridgerton’ fan explains why Lord Debling is the real catch of season 3

Can we take a moment to appreciate how Bridgerton season 3’s Lord Debling was a total catch? Penelope Featherington’s suitor (played by Sam Phillips) had several redeeming qualities, which is why TikToker babbity.kate‘s video poking fun at Penelope for overlooking all of the great things about him is so hilarious.

In her clip, she makes statements like, “What, no, Lord Debling, don’t marry me and then leave me for three years to pick furniture for your enormous house and fill the library with books and work on my personal projects in peace.”

Later in the video, she also delivers the line, “No, don’t let me do my own thing and then come back periodically on a predictable schedule so that we can enjoy time together because we are both very nice and attractive people who do like each other.”

What would be so awful about having a relationship with Lord Debling? Well, nothing, really, which is why babbity.kate mocks Bridgerton season 2’s storyline and how Penelope seems to desire the same thing. “No, you want a passionate love affair like the girl from last season,” she says. “We just saw her earlier in the episode. She doesn’t have time to do anything. She can’t do anything because all they’re doing is banging all day.”

Penelope Featherington missed out on a romance with Lord Debling

We know Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton have one of the hottest storylines in Bridgerton season 3 and their relationship has got a fair bit of attention. There are also many fans still replaying their steamy carriage scene in their minds as they await the final four episodes. However, TikToker babbity.kate brings up some important and amusing points (which also happen to be comedy gold). She captioned the post with a simple message, “If you don’t want him I WILL TAKE HIM.” The comment section of her post is filled with messages from Bridgerton fans who strongly agree with her!

“A handsome and nice rich man?? Lord Debling was the real diamond of the season,” a fan wrote. Another shared similar views, writing, “The older I am getting the more I’m just like I would’ve accepted lord debling’s offer in a heartbeat.” For many fans, he seems like the perfect man. “I would be on Lord Debling in a way that would be embarrassing. Alone time AND financial security. I’d be so happy,” a TikToker wrote.

Other comments on the post include, “Adulthood is knowing that Lord Debling was the best choice,” “I understand why Cressida moved in swiftly. I would too,” and “they were very very well suited im SORRY.”

Of course, unless you have read the books, we don’t know the final ending to Penelope Featherington’s story, but some fans can’t help but think Lord Debling is the real catch of the season.

