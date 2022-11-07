Coors Banquet is the official beer of ‘Yellowstone’ season 5 and they’re giving you the chance to live like a Dutton

Hear ye, hear ye, Coors Banquet is the official beer of Yellowstone‘s exciting fifth season, and in partnership with Paramount, they’re offering a lucky Dutton fan the chance of a lifetime. We’ve all dreamed of living like a Dutton, with the power of John or Beth and the vulnerability of Kayce or Rip Wheeler — and now, the opportunity is presenting itself.

Paramount announced its partnership with Coors Banquet today, and it’s no surprise to fans that it’s been named Yellowstone‘s official beer. We’ve seen everyone’s beloved ranch hand, Rip, drink it after a long day’s work on more than one occasion. Alongside the partnership announcement, Collider shows fans how they can enter to win the opportunity to feel Dutton-esque for a weekend.

The Live Like a Dutton Sweepstakes landing page highlights a weekend getaway in Montana with three friends and the other amazing prizes you’ll win to make it a real Yellowstone experience. In addition to immersing yourself in their lifestyle, you’ll also receive a Coors X Seager outdoor adventure prize pack.

Collider shares that Chief Marketing Officer of Paramount Brand Studio, Dario Spina, had the following to say about the phenomenal opportunity for fans who long to live like the Dutton family.

“Creating immersive experiences for brands that feel like a natural extension to the show is an amazing way to enhance the power of storytelling for our partners. We’re thrilled to bring together Yellowstone and Coors Banquet through this full circle partnership that will further elevate our connections to our mutual fans.”

Fans can enter the sweepstakes today until Jan. 1, 2023, and if you’re a Dutton fan in any regard, you won’t want to miss the opportunity. We’ve all been swept up into the Yellowstone realm since 2018, and it’s been an exciting and emotional ride; being able to experience that in an all-encompassing way would be a dream come true for those who channel their favorite Duttons or ranch hands during their day-to-day lives.

Season five of Paramount’s number-one series kicks off on Nov. 13, and the new episodes will undeniably lay the groundwork for a changed lifestyle in which every character is concerned. John Dutton’s new title, Governor of Montana, is both exhilarating and challenging, but it’s also going to grey the areas that he stands with those around him. Will friendships continue to blossom, or will frenemies drop the camaraderie and join the ranks of those who wish to take the Duttons down?

All will be revealed soon, so don’t forget to cancel your plans this Sunday because we’re heading back to the ranch.