Cute couple unaware their photographer was Cher on date night

Sometimes, to keep the romance alive, couples need to go on a night on the town. But it isn’t every day that your special evening culminates in meeting a celebrity.

That’s exactly what happened to Houston, Texas couple Syndie Germain and Tehran Stokes when they were leaving a restaurant and none other than music legend and prolific Tweeter Cher offered to take their picture, KTRK reported. Only the couple didn’t know it was a celebrity at the time due to her being masked up.

It wasn’t until Cher shared the pic on Twitter they realized what was really going on.

“When we were coming out of movie I saw beautiful Couple,” tweeted the singer, who was reportedly leaving the theater after just having watched Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story.

Cher went on to explain she saw Stokes taking her picture with her posing with flowers. Cher then asked if she could take their picture. She posted it to Twitter after the fact, and the rest is viral internet history. Check out Cher’s post for yourself right here.

THAT ME pic.twitter.com/M02p8I3tCk — Cher (@cher) December 14, 2021

The couple even responded to Cher’s post, with Germain writing, “Omg! That’s me, and it was my birthday! Wow! I can’t believe it!”

Stokes added, “Wow! So we really did meet CHER! This night will certainly be remembered forever.”

And it looked like quite a romantic evening all around, with Germain sharing the date leading up to the encounter, which included receiving flowers, eating at a fancy restaurant, and making a toast with Champagne.

Germain had a good laugh a celebrity sharing a private moment with her boo with the world.

Until Cher says otherwise 🤣 pic.twitter.com/7Enz7wqVig — Syndie (@beautifulsyndie) December 16, 2021

And another user was hoping they could get their own “Cher moment” one day.

I want to strive to be that person that makes Cher want to stop and create a moment ♥️ https://t.co/OQUm8WFH2n — hi my name is🇨🇦 (@couchieMeowMeow) December 16, 2021

Still, other users lauded praise at Stokes for making the commendable choice of bringing his love flowers.

Dude. The flowers? Exquisite. Every girl wants a man to give her flowers like that at least once in their life. Me? I’m still waiting. But you knocked it out of the ballpark. Best to you and your lovely lady. ❤️ — Sondrea J. King (@SondreaKing) December 16, 2021

Keep doing the flowers .@TehranStokes. Been married 25 years this year, together for 30. I still get my wife flowers💐 at least a couple times a year❤️ pic.twitter.com/kCzTBfoErU — Mista Mixon⑦ (@Mista_Mixon) December 16, 2021

Even songstress Anita Baker had to celebrate the beauty of the moment.

You never know where Cher will end up next.