Cute couple unaware their photographer was Cher on date night
Sometimes, to keep the romance alive, couples need to go on a night on the town. But it isn’t every day that your special evening culminates in meeting a celebrity.
That’s exactly what happened to Houston, Texas couple Syndie Germain and Tehran Stokes when they were leaving a restaurant and none other than music legend and prolific Tweeter Cher offered to take their picture, KTRK reported. Only the couple didn’t know it was a celebrity at the time due to her being masked up.
It wasn’t until Cher shared the pic on Twitter they realized what was really going on.
“When we were coming out of movie I saw beautiful Couple,” tweeted the singer, who was reportedly leaving the theater after just having watched Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story.
Cher went on to explain she saw Stokes taking her picture with her posing with flowers. Cher then asked if she could take their picture. She posted it to Twitter after the fact, and the rest is viral internet history. Check out Cher’s post for yourself right here.
The couple even responded to Cher’s post, with Germain writing, “Omg! That’s me, and it was my birthday! Wow! I can’t believe it!”
Stokes added, “Wow! So we really did meet CHER! This night will certainly be remembered forever.”
And it looked like quite a romantic evening all around, with Germain sharing the date leading up to the encounter, which included receiving flowers, eating at a fancy restaurant, and making a toast with Champagne.
Germain had a good laugh a celebrity sharing a private moment with her boo with the world.
And another user was hoping they could get their own “Cher moment” one day.
Still, other users lauded praise at Stokes for making the commendable choice of bringing his love flowers.
Even songstress Anita Baker had to celebrate the beauty of the moment.
You never know where Cher will end up next.