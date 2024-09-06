‘DADDY MONSTER’: Lady Gaga posted a photo with her new fiancé and now everyone is crying

Lady Gaga’s fans may feel they know everything there is to know about the musician. Still, when it comes to her relationship with fiancé Michael Polansky, she has been deliberately silent. Well, until now.

Gaga posted several photos of herself and Polansky on Instagram, including a black and white photo of them looking into each other’s eyes (and it’s impossible to miss her gigantic engagement ring). Gaga’s Little Monsters are shipping the relationship, and the comments on her new Instagram post have been filled with love and support. Fans have even started affectionately referring to Polansky as “daddy monster.” Other comments on the post include “Mother and father,” “we want what you two have,” and “I’m stanning so hard rn.”

Fans have also remarked on how Gaga has never looked happier. “We love seeing you happy and in love Gaga! Couldn’t be more thrilled for you!!” a fan shared. “The happiest I’ve ever seen you,” another comment reads.

Even the official Spotify Instagram account commented: “wait, the way they’re looking at each other.”

Lady Gaga opens up about her relationship with fiancé Michael Polansky

In a recent interview with Vogue, the “Shallow” singer opened up about Polansky and how they first met in 2019 (thanks to her mama, who has given her stamp of approval). “My mom met him, and she said to me, ‘I think I just met your husband.’ I said, ‘I’m not ready to meet my husband!’ I could never have imagined that my mom … found the most perfect person for me?” she told the publication.

When Gaga and Polansky met, their connection was undeniable. She revealed that they had spoken for three hours and called it “the most amazing conversation.” But how does it feel to have the attention of one of the world’s biggest celebrities? In the same interview, Polanksy admitted he “wasn’t sure what to expect” but “was struck immediately by her warmth and openness — she was so genuinely curious about what my life was like growing up in Minnesota.”

Following their first meeting, they continued to speak for weeks before officially going on a date. Gaga admits they “just fell in love. And then COVID hit.” Things progressed quickly from this point as the pair started living together at her Malibu home. This was a challenging time in the world, but it also let the couple take a step back from their demanding lives and hectic schedules to focus on what was important: each other.

“It was really kind of special,” she said. “I’d been so focused on my career since I was a teenager. And the gift of that time was that I got to completely focus on my relationship. I met this totally supportive, loving human being who wanted to get to know me — outside of Lady Gaga.”

