Daniel Radcliffe’s Weird Al biopic reveals first poster and release date

At long last, we’re finally getting our first glimpse of Daniel Radcliffe as renowned parody musician “Weird Al” in the official poster for Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, which is set to release this fall. And while Radcliffe is far out-stretched from his younger days of portraying legendary wizard Harry Potter, the 33-year-old actor has the perfect balance of glutes and hair in the eye-popping poster.

Over on Twitter, The Hollywood Reporter’s official account revealed the aesthetically-pleasing poster, which features Radcliffe as Weird Al and holding an accordion while he overlooks the Hollywood sign. You can check out the poster for yourself down below:

'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story,' starring Daniel Radcliffe released its official poster and announced it will premiere on the Roku Channel on Nov. 4 pic.twitter.com/4I5llsTvnh — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) July 27, 2022

Along with the attached poster, THR disclosed that the upcoming biopic will be released this November on the Roku Channel, where it can be streamed for free. Along with Radcliffe, stars Evan Rachel Wood, Rainn Wilson, and Toby Huss are featured in the cast list. And while broader details have not been fully disclosed, the movie is expected to outline the personal and professional life of one of the greatest parody legends in the music industry.

The opportunity is certainly a huge accomplishment for Radcliffe, who expressed recently that he was overjoyed at the chance to portray the beloved musician. And with a wacky hairdo and comedic focus, we can expect a memorable story that will bring the story of Weird Al to life.

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story releases on Nov. 4.