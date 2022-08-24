Dave Bautista shares ‘Dune: Part Two’ BTS snaps

Things are about to get a bit hairy as the cast and crew get fully in gear for Dune: Part Two.

Actually, for one actor, it’s quite the opposite.

Dave Bautista began his Dune: Part Two character transformation himself. Bautista went from sporting a nice, semi-shaggy beard to coming clean shaven as he prepares to reprise his role of Glossu Rabban for the sequel to Denis Villeneuve’s smash 2021 hit, Dune.

In posting to his Instagram account Wednesday, Bautista, sporting glasses, a septum nose ring, and beard, said, “If ‘the spice must flow’ than the beard must go. #Dune #HouseHarkonnen #BeastRabban #DreamChaser”

The multi-slide post features a video of Bautista — posting from Budapest, Hungary — shaving for the camera, then a handful of his shaven hair over the sink, a selfie of him mugging indoors without the beard but still a little stubble, and finally, fully and total shaven, out of the house, inside a vehicle.

While Bautista may have been a bit sad to ditch the facial hair, as implied by his emoji choice, the hashtags show that he’s more than excited to get going again for Dune: Part Two.

And fellow castmate Josh Brolin chimed in with support of the new look as well, replying to the post with, “@davebautista Yes!!! You look great!”

As evidenced by Bautista’s geolocation, principal photography for the epic sequel already began in Budapest earlier this summer, and production is already underway as well.

The cast will be growing for the sequel, naturally, with Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, Christopher Walken, and Léa Seydoux coming onboard for the second movie.

We’ve still got a year-plus to go before we can see Bautista and the rest in full costume and character, with the release date for Dune: Part Two already moved to Nov. 17, 2023.