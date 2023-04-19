Dave Filoni cameos in ‘The Mandalorian’ season finale and doesn’t even bother to remove his cowboy hat

This article contains spoilers for The Mandalorian season 3 finale

Dave Filoni is currently living his dream life. The lifelong Star Wars fan is now the major creative force behind the franchise, steering The Mandalorian to success, giving his favorite character Ahsoka Tano her own live-action series, and is soon to be directing his very own ‘Mandoverse’ theatrical movie.

Along the way, he hasn’t been shy about turning up in person. In The Mandalorian season two he played New Republic X-Wing pilot Trapper Wolf, and has now reprised the role in a brief appearance in the season three finale. But this time he hasn’t even taken the time to remove his trademark cowboy hat.

Screengrab via Disney Plus

Hi Dave, we all see you back there. It’s probably worth underlining (as we’re sure Filoni is more than aware) that cowboy hats are indeed canon to Star Wars. One notable fan is bounty hunter Cad Bane, who was sporting one in his live-action appearance in The Book of Boba Fett.

While some might criticize this for being a teeny bit self-indulgent, we think Filoni has earned the odd cameo here and there for his work rehabilitating Star Wars after the dreadful The Rise of Skywalker. Let’s just hope his editorial control doesn’t go to his head, or we may see a Trapper Wolf spinoff show about his heroic X-Wing adventures before too long.

Fortunately, he’s got a full plate with putting the finishing touches to Ahsoka and beginning work on his live-action theatrical debut, so at least for now he’ll be spending more time behind the camera than in front of it.