DC fans are now canonizing two movies that don’t exist to make sense of a spinoff

Birds of Prey wasn’t the most well received DC project but it was also far from the worst. The film largely ignores a lot of the world building Zack Snyder had put together and now one fan has a theory as to why.

If you didn’t know, Snyder had a five movie plan for the main DC story. It started with Man of Steel, followed by Batman V Superman and then Snyder’s Justice league and it would have ended with another two Justice league films. The plot would have involved Superman joining Darkseid after the death of Lois and ultimately ended with Batman sacrificing himself to save Lois and stop Superman from ever going bad.

The theory heavily relies on plot points that would have been used in Snyder’s sequels as it suggests that the reason we don’t see Batman in Birds of Prey is because the film takes place after the events of The Justice League 2 and 3.

Unfortunately these two films never got made so it’s quite a stretch to use a plot that never existed to fill an apparent hole in the narrative of another film. Many were skeptical of the theory pointing out reasons why it wouldn’t make sense.

Birds of Prey came out at a time when the DCU was going through a crisis; the lack of Batman is more likely due to the fact that Affleck was done with the character. However, it is fun to speculate and make headcanons such as this. Anyways, none of this matters anymore as James Gunn and Peter Safran are wiping this continuity away and basically starting from scratch.