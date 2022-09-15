Despite the trolling and review bombing, MCU fans still love ‘She-Hulk’ for delivering as promised

With Disney Plus putting out a new Marvel series every few months, it becomes harder to maintain the quality level, or even for any one show to really stand out. Against all odds, though, She-Hulk: Attorney At Law might be shaping up as the most beloved streaming show since the time when WandaVision was on everyone’s watch list.

“Despite the controversy, She-Hulk might be the most fun I’ve ever felt watching these Disney+ shows!,” one netizen shared in a recent viral Reddit post. Their opinion seems to be particularly popular among those subscribed to the “Marvel Studios and the Marvel Cinematic Universe” subreddit, judging by upvotes that number into the thousands.

The Reddit user goes on to compliment the show’s humor and its leading lady’s performance, adding that “What really makes this show fun to watch is how completely self-aware it is,” particularly when Jen breaks the fourth wall and communicates with her audience.

One enthusiast in the comments agrees, calling She-Hulk “the breeziest and most fun of the MCU shows so far,” but sharing concerns for what the last half of the season might have in store. It’s not uncommon for Marvel content to slip up just as it begins reaching the finish line. “I love how the show is genuinely fun and not trying too hard to be funny like Thor: Love and Thunder was,” another user argued.

Fans of the show are also particularly excited for Jennifer to meet another famous fourth wall-breaker of the Marvel world, who will eventually show up in the MCU, with a number of comments imagining what a She-Hulk and Deadpool meetup would look like.

It hasn’t been an easy ride for She-Hulk, though, with the show facing harsh review-bombing before it even premiered, and receiving criticism for its CGI – which has still not wavered. The show’s light nature and spot-on usage of current pop culture symbols and language have mostly made up for its visual faults, it seems.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is currently airing weekly on Disney Plus.