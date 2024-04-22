Bill Maher at Oscar party
Photo by Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic
Category:
News

Disgusted Bill Maher blasts Disney for hiring Brian Peck, and calls out the hypocrisy of Hollywood

Furious over the reveals in ‘Quiet on Set,’ Bill Maher rants about Hollywood, and surprisingly defends Ron DeSantis.
Curtis Roberts
Curtis Roberts
|
Published: Apr 22, 2024 12:18 pm

Content advisory: This article mentions child sex abuse and assault, please take care while reading.

Recommended Videos

Bill Maher pulled no punches while taking shots at Disney in a rant sparked by the recent docuseries Quiet on the Set that also found Maher surprisingly defending “evil governor” Ron DeSantis.

Maher ended his weekly Real Time show with his usual “New Rules” segment and this week he began it by bringing up the 4-episode Max docuseries Quiet on Set, which was so popular that they produced a follow-up episode. The series mostly focuses on child stars who were sexually abused while working at Nickelodeon, including by Brian Peck, who was found guilty in a court of law of sexual assault of Drake Bell, yet only served 16 months in prison. Clearly furious over this — like most normal human beings would be — Maher noted that he believes it’s every adult’s job to protect children.

In disgust, Maher characterized Quiet on Set as “Scene after scene, clip after clip, of the child stars of their day being subjected to obviously inappropriate, highly sexualized degradation.”

Maher, who’s politically described himself as a “classic liberal,” surprised many by bringing up Florida governor Ron DeSantis to say something positive about him, as he pivoted from Nickelodeon and segued to Disney. Maher stated, “It must be pointed out that when the evil governor of Florida was saying the exact same thing about kids and creepy stuff at Disney — that liberals now find intolerable at Nickelodeon — he was dismissed as a hick and a bigot.”

Maher was mostly referring to those defending Disney over DeSantis’ claims that the Mickey Mouse company sexualized children.

Maher then took aim directly at Disney, as if in a mood to find out how it can be so different from Nickelodeon, considering it’s the other major company in Hollywood that’s built around showcasing children as stars of their content.

First, Maher noted, “A 2014 CNN report discovered that at least 35 Disney employees had been arrested for sex crimes against children.”

Maher went on to mention former Disney child star Alyson Stoner, who once said she “narrowly survived the toddler-to-trainwreck pipeline.”

Another former Disney child star, Cole Sprouse, once said that “young actresses at the Disney channel were heavily sexualized,” which is something Maher also brought up.

Then, Maher surprised everyone by turning it political, saying, “DeSantis wasn’t wrong but we’re so tribal now that the left will overlook child-f***ing if the guy from the wrong party calls it out.”

Obviously fed up, Maher reserved his deepest anger for one more shot at Disney in regards to Brian Peck, making one wonder which company was worse in their relations with the convicted child molester: Nickelodeon or Disney?

“Get this,” Maher said, “after Brian Peck, who was one of the lead creeps at Nickelodeon, served 16 months in prison for the molesting he did there — Disney hired him!”

Enraged, the long-time host added that Disney had him “work on a children’s series!”

The frustration of Maher is felt by all rational people in this society, regardless of their political affiliation. The only people he didn’t call out were those in Hollywood who defended Brian Peck at the time, but he did blast Hollywood altogether with one last jab. Despite the comedian being in no joking mood he saved that one, though with a sad tone.

“For pedophiles in Hollywood,” Maher told his audience, “it’s a small world after all.”

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Donald Trump categorically proves he’s a Spider-Man villain as election drama hands early release to final chapter in a Marvel trilogy
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media after leaving the courtroom for the day at Manhattan Criminal Court during his trial for allegedly covering up hush money payments on April 19, 2024 in New York City. Former President Trump faces 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first of his criminal cases to go to trial.
Category: Movies
Movies
Marvel
Marvel
News
News
Politics
Politics
Donald Trump categorically proves he’s a Spider-Man villain as election drama hands early release to final chapter in a Marvel trilogy
Christian Bone Christian Bone Apr 22, 2024
Read Article As per Marjorie Taylor Greene’s logic, Donald Trump’s career should have ended yesterday
Marjorie Taylor Greene and Donald Trump
Category: Politics
Politics
News
News
As per Marjorie Taylor Greene’s logic, Donald Trump’s career should have ended yesterday
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque Apr 21, 2024
Read Article Not even an unhinged daughter’s murder plot can stop an annoying bird from flying to the top of the streaming charts
Netflix What Jennifer Did
Category: TV
TV
Netflix
Netflix
News
News
True Crime
True Crime
Not even an unhinged daughter’s murder plot can stop an annoying bird from flying to the top of the streaming charts
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque Apr 21, 2024
Read Article Royally embarrassed and completely destroyed, Marjorie Taylor Greene reverts to her factory settings
Marjorie Taylor Greene
Category: Politics
Politics
News
News
Royally embarrassed and completely destroyed, Marjorie Taylor Greene reverts to her factory settings
Apeksha Bagchi Apeksha Bagchi Apr 20, 2024
Read Article ‘The end of the Presidency’: Donald Trump’s playground antics rage with fresh temper tantrum about ‘PRESIDENTIAL IMMUNITY’
Donald Trump
Category: Politics
Politics
News
News
‘The end of the Presidency’: Donald Trump’s playground antics rage with fresh temper tantrum about ‘PRESIDENTIAL IMMUNITY’
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque Apr 20, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Donald Trump categorically proves he’s a Spider-Man villain as election drama hands early release to final chapter in a Marvel trilogy
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media after leaving the courtroom for the day at Manhattan Criminal Court during his trial for allegedly covering up hush money payments on April 19, 2024 in New York City. Former President Trump faces 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first of his criminal cases to go to trial.
Category: Movies
Movies
Marvel
Marvel
News
News
Politics
Politics
Donald Trump categorically proves he’s a Spider-Man villain as election drama hands early release to final chapter in a Marvel trilogy
Christian Bone Christian Bone Apr 22, 2024
Read Article As per Marjorie Taylor Greene’s logic, Donald Trump’s career should have ended yesterday
Marjorie Taylor Greene and Donald Trump
Category: Politics
Politics
News
News
As per Marjorie Taylor Greene’s logic, Donald Trump’s career should have ended yesterday
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque Apr 21, 2024
Read Article Not even an unhinged daughter’s murder plot can stop an annoying bird from flying to the top of the streaming charts
Netflix What Jennifer Did
Category: TV
TV
Netflix
Netflix
News
News
True Crime
True Crime
Not even an unhinged daughter’s murder plot can stop an annoying bird from flying to the top of the streaming charts
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque Apr 21, 2024
Read Article Royally embarrassed and completely destroyed, Marjorie Taylor Greene reverts to her factory settings
Marjorie Taylor Greene
Category: Politics
Politics
News
News
Royally embarrassed and completely destroyed, Marjorie Taylor Greene reverts to her factory settings
Apeksha Bagchi Apeksha Bagchi Apr 20, 2024
Read Article ‘The end of the Presidency’: Donald Trump’s playground antics rage with fresh temper tantrum about ‘PRESIDENTIAL IMMUNITY’
Donald Trump
Category: Politics
Politics
News
News
‘The end of the Presidency’: Donald Trump’s playground antics rage with fresh temper tantrum about ‘PRESIDENTIAL IMMUNITY’
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque Apr 20, 2024
Author
Curtis Roberts
I write, therefore I am. It’s my passion and my love and has gifted me many things, though I hope it gifts my readers more.