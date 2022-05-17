Disney plus/Marvel release ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ trailer and poster

Disney Plus and Marvel Studios have released the first trailer and official poster for the upcoming She-Hulk: Attorney at Law series and as expected the MCU is leaning just as hard into Shulkie’s (aka Jennifer Walters, Esq.) legal expertise as they are her ability to, well, Hulk.

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law ©Marvel Studios 2022. All Rights Reserved.

The series will stream exclusively on Disney Plus beginning August 17, and star Tatiana Maslany as She-Hulk/Jennifer Walters who, according to the Disney Press release, is “a lawyer who specializes in superhuman-oriented legal cases.” This description, not to mention the art and look for the promotional materials are a huge indication that the upcoming series will rely heavily on Superior Spider-Man author Dan Slott’s acclaimed run on the She-Hulk comic book title. Slott’s storyline featured multiple incidents of Walters/She-Hulk representing characters throughout the Marvelverse including none other than Spider-Man who finally faced down with J. Jonah Jameson in a court of law during the run.

(L-R): Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk / Bruce Banner and Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer “Jen” Walters/She-Hulk in Marvel Studios’ SHE-HULK ATTORNEY AT LAW, exclusively on Disney Plus. Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios. ©Marvel Studios 2022. All Rights Reserved.

The trailer finds mild-mannered lawyer Walters approached by higher-ups at her firm to head a new superhero division. We then get to see Jen as she teams up with cousin Bruce Banner, aka the Hulk, to learn how to Hulk out and smash. Or maybe not. The trailer seems to show that a lot of the series will deal with Jen learning how to deal with her not-so-raged-out alter ego, and of course the friends she meets along the way. Or clients, Or, the abomination? Tim Roth is back as well as his gamma-irradiated alter ego, last seen in Shang Chi. He’s pretty well-confined in the trailer, but don’t count on him staying that way for long.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, an Original series from Marvel Studios, begins streaming on Disney Plus on August 17.