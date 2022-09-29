Queue the late night food runs and the extra long lines because McDonald’s is bringing back the Happy Meal. This time, it’s for adults.

The announcement was delivered by McDonald’s on Tuesday Sept. 27 and sparked immediate enthusiasm from those who’ve long missed out on the quintessential childhood experience. The venture is in collaboration with Cactus Plant Flea Market, a streetwear brand that has been linked to big celebrities in the past like Kanye West and Pharrell.

This is not the first time McDonald’s has revived the adult Happy Meal. In 2004, the fast-food giant offered a glimpse of nostalgia in the form of its Go Active! Happy Meal, a healthier twist that was served with a salad, water, and a pamphlet of exercise tips.

This time, however, McDonald’s is set on cranking up the nostalgia to full gear, allowing customers to choose between a Big Mac or 10 piece Chicken McNuggets with medium Fries and drink. McDonald’s USA chief marketing and customer experience officer, Tariq Hassan said, “We’re taking one of the most nostalgic McDonald’s experiences and literally repackaging it in a new way that’s hyper-relevant for our adult fans.”

Naturally, the biggest question on people’s mind is whether this new adult Happy Meal will come with toys, because let’s be honest – McDonald’s has always led the charge when it comes to Kids Meals toys.

Do McDonald’s adult Happy Meals come with a toy?

Not only do the new adult Happy Meals come with a toy, but they come with Ronald McDonald’s best buds at that. That’s right, McDonald’s new adult Happy Meal comes with either Grimace, the Hamburglar, or Birdie the Early Bird. All three will have slightly modified appearances to fit these modern times, which apparently is four eyes.

In addition to Grimace, the Hamburglar, Birdie, Happy Meal enthusiasts will also meet new toy on the block, Cactus Buddy, the four-eyed mascot for Cactus Plant Flea Market. According to McDonald’s website, “Some pieces are hand-embroidered, and a select few feature the character of Cactus Buddy!, included in the set of four coveted collectibles.”

Before long, adults can get their hands on their very own Happy Meal again; this time, without any judgemental looks from the cashier at the checkout window.