When can you get a McDonald’s Adult Happy Meal? Price and availability

McDonald’s is playing heavily on our nostalgia with the announcement that adult Happy Meals are headed to the menu next month. So we’ve got just enough time to find our favorite old high tops and put our beloved Backstreet Boys CD into our Sony Discman before heading to the place where dreams come true.

McDonald’s began teasing the idea five days ago with a Tweet that reads: “remember u are never too old for a happy meal.”

Just yesterday, McDonald’s followed up the tweet with an image of some of the most iconic food chain characters, but they looked a little different than we remember. In a follow-up message, McDonald’s confirmed that they’d be partnering up with Cactus Plant Flea Market for a special edition adult Happy Meal. Yep, you read that right; it’s time for the kids to take a nap because we’re takin’ over.

The Happy Meals are part of a collaboration with a famous brand called Cactus Plant Flea Market, which has been worn by everyone from Chance the Rapper to Frank Ocean. So when do we get to drive to the nearest McDonald’s for our happy meal instead of waiting until our parents get home to beg them to take us? Well, let’s find out!

When can we officially order an adult Happy Meal?

tell me ur fave and i’ll tell u mine pic.twitter.com/msuxetDvws — McDonald's (@McDonalds) September 27, 2022

The adult Happy Meal will be available for purchase on Oct. 3, and it’s not lost on us that it’s also the date of another iconic pop culture celebration.

After picking up your Happy Meal in your favorite pink shirt, you can go home and watch Mean Girls as you enjoy the hamburgers and chicken nuggets.

That’s right, the ever-popular answer to the question that Aaron Samuels asked Cady Heron is also the date in which we’ll be reliving the best parts of our childhood. Now, not that we’ve asked or anything, but most McDonald’s locations begin selling Happy Meals at 10:30, or 11 am, so if you want to take an early lunch and grab the most iconic lunch you’ve had in years, we’re not judging you.

How much will they cost?

remember u are never too old for a happy meal — McDonald's (@McDonalds) September 23, 2022

There’s no official price for the Happy Meals yet, but we know that there will be two options for the main course. You can order a Big Mac or a 10-piece nugget meal with fries and a drink for your adult-sized combo. Checking menu prices for those meals, we can guess the price range.

A 10-piece nugget meal with a medium fry and drink usually costs about $8.89.

A Big Mac meal with a medium fry and drink usually costs about $8.89.

The price increases if you choose to get a large fry or drink, but we imagine the Happy Meals will run around 9-10 dollars, depending on your location. Tariq Hassan, McDonald’s USA chief marketing and customer experience, shared the following statement:

“We’re taking one of the most nostalgic McDonald’s experiences and literally repackaging it in a new way that’s hyper-relevant for our adult fans.”

Not only will we be getting next-level toys in our meals, but the packaging will also be on brand for those of us feeling the nostalgic pull to grab the special Happy Meal next month.

What characters will come in the adult Happy Meal boxes?

McDonald's and Cactus Plant Flea Market are offering a new type of Happy Meal for adults https://t.co/Qcjw68aWIv pic.twitter.com/X3XvieyBbd — Modern Notoriety (@ModernNotoriety) September 27, 2022

There are four toy options in the McDonald’s Happy Meals, the Hamburgler, Grimace, Birdie, and a new pal named Cactus Buddy. The name makes sense as the collaboration is with a brand called Cactus Plant Flea Market.

An air of mystery surrounds the brand and it’s iconic sense of style. You can find out more about the label via their website. Another perk of buying an adult Happy Meal, starting on Oct. 3, is that that drive to rip a toy open when we were a child and often playing so hard we’d break them or eventually lose them is gone. This time around, we can value the collectible figures in our meals and put them on our desks or shelves with our other pop culture figures!

In addition to adult Happy Meals, McDonald’s is said to be releasing the iconic Halloween pails this year, too, later in October. So we’ll put our coins together and give them to the fast food chain next month; we’ve got to get the collectibles from McDonald’s this year.