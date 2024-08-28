Image Credit: Disney
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Benji Radach (green) of the Los Angeles Anacondas celebrates after defeating Gerald Harris of the Quadcity Silverbacks during the IFL semifinals at the Continental Airlines Arena on August 2, 2007 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Rob Tringali/Getty Images for IFL)
Photo by Rob Tringali/Getty Images for IFL
Category:
News
Sports

Do we know MMA veteran Benji Radach’s cause of death?

Another MMA star taken from us too soon.
Melissa Brown
Melissa Brown
|

Published: Aug 28, 2024 03:48 am

The MMA community is mourning the loss of Benji Radach, a veteran fighter who passed away at the age of 45. Radach’s brother Beau shared the news on Facebook, leaving fans and fellow athletes in shock.

Recommended Videos

Radach’s career in mixed martial arts spanned over a decade, with his professional debut dating back to 2001. He quickly made a name for himself, starting with an impressive 10-0 record before signing with the UFC in 2002. His time in the Octagon was brief but memorable, featuring three fights that included a controversial no-contest in his debut and a notable win against Nick Serra.

After his UFC stint, Radach’s journey in MMA continued across various promotions. He found particular success in the International Fight League (IFL) in 2007, where he competed six times in a single year, amassing a remarkable 5-1 record. His career also saw him step into the cages of Elite XC, Strikeforce, and Bellator, facing formidable opponents like Ovince Saint Preux and Scott Smith.

Beyond his fighting prowess, Radach gained attention for a heroic act in 2004. While having breakfast with fellow UFC veteran Dennis Hallman, he stopped an armed robbery attempt, showcasing his bravery outside the ring.

What happened to Benji Radach?

The exact cause of his untimely death remains undisclosed, so we will update this article if and when his family choose to reveal this information.

Radach’s final professional bout took place in 2015 at Bellator 137, marking the end of a career that spanned 24 fights across multiple organizations. As news of his passing spreads, tributes from the MMA world continue to pour in, honoring the memory of a tough competitor and respected figure in the sport.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Melissa Brown
Melissa Brown
Freelance Writer at We Got This Covered (WGTC) | 2 Years in the Industry Putting my linguistics degree to good use, I chronicle the debaucherous world of reality TV, championing the uncultured masses. I also like dabbling in weird facts, indie movies, and the odd political commentary. I'm here to inform and entertain. Fun Fact: In my spare time, I like to pine for my rapidly fading youth by watching 80s and 90s reruns while baking cookies. 🩷