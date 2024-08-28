Do we know MMA veteran Benji Radach’s cause of death?

The MMA community is mourning the loss of Benji Radach, a veteran fighter who passed away at the age of 45. Radach’s brother Beau shared the news on Facebook, leaving fans and fellow athletes in shock.

Radach’s career in mixed martial arts spanned over a decade, with his professional debut dating back to 2001. He quickly made a name for himself, starting with an impressive 10-0 record before signing with the UFC in 2002. His time in the Octagon was brief but memorable, featuring three fights that included a controversial no-contest in his debut and a notable win against Nick Serra.

After his UFC stint, Radach’s journey in MMA continued across various promotions. He found particular success in the International Fight League (IFL) in 2007, where he competed six times in a single year, amassing a remarkable 5-1 record. His career also saw him step into the cages of Elite XC, Strikeforce, and Bellator, facing formidable opponents like Ovince Saint Preux and Scott Smith.

Beyond his fighting prowess, Radach gained attention for a heroic act in 2004. While having breakfast with fellow UFC veteran Dennis Hallman, he stopped an armed robbery attempt, showcasing his bravery outside the ring.

What happened to Benji Radach?

RIP Benji Radach. An OG staple with hammers in his fists. Chris Leben broke his jaw keeping him out of the cage for years but he bounced back in the IFL. pic.twitter.com/NuyJccSB2A — RJ Clifford (@RJcliffordMMA) August 27, 2024

The exact cause of his untimely death remains undisclosed, so we will update this article if and when his family choose to reveal this information.

Radach’s final professional bout took place in 2015 at Bellator 137, marking the end of a career that spanned 24 fights across multiple organizations. As news of his passing spreads, tributes from the MMA world continue to pour in, honoring the memory of a tough competitor and respected figure in the sport.

