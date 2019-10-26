First Look: Doctor Who Comic Unites David Tennant And Jodie Whittaker

When Titan Comics’ Doctor Who: The Thirteenth Doctor series returns for its second run next year, it’ll kick off with a fresh storyline that’s sure to please fans. Why? Because it will see Jodie Whittaker’s incarnation crossing paths with David Tennant’s Tenth!

As part of the January 2020 solicitations, we’ve got our first look at this Time Lord team-up in the form of these five awesome covers. The first two feature both Doctors, while the third is a Batman spoof starring Ten. The fourth, meanwhile, is a beautiful portrait of a Weeping Angel while the last captures a cartoonified Thirteen on an alien landscape.

Here’s the breakdown of what to expect from the series:

Doctor Who: The Thirteenth Doctor: Season Two #1 (New Series) Writer: Jody Houser Artist: Roberta Ingranata FC, 32pp, $3.99 On Sale: January 8, 2020 Cover Artists: Paulina Ganucheau (A) Photo Cover (B) Andrew Pepoy (C) Alice X. Zhang (D) Sarah Graley (E), Blank Sketch (F) Eisner-nominated writer Jody Houser and Witchblade artist Roberta Ingranata return for a brand new story in the 13th Doctor comic series. An epic adventure spinning off the new season starting in the new year, starring Jodie Whittaker as the Doctor. With her pals, Ryan, Yaz and Graham, the Doctor encounters a familiar foe, and it’ll take a familiar face to stop them!

Doctor Who: The Thirteenth Doctor - Season 2 #1 Covers 1 of 6

The synopsis for issue #1 doesn’t specify it, but the covers prove that the two Doctors will have to come together to face some Weeping Angels. With two Time Lords for the price of one and one of the most iconic monsters in Who history, the comic’s turning out to be a must-read.

This particular Doctor meet-up isn’t out of the question on the TV screen, either. Tennant has always said he’d be up for returning to the show and given that he and Whittaker are good pals, she’d likely jump at the chance to work with him, too. Maybe they’ll come face to face in real-life for the 60th anniversary?

In the meantime, Doctor Who season 12 is due in early 2020. Though it’s possible a Christmas or New Year’s special could precede it. There’s no news on whether the Weeping Angels might return, but set photos have already confirmed that both the Judoon and the Daleks are back next year.