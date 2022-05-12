After three tumultuous runs on Doctor Who, Jodie Whittaker’s journey as the Thirteenth Doctor is finally coming to a close later this year in October. According to returning showrunner Russell T. Davies, who’ll be taking over from current producer Chris Chibnall, the character’s regeneration episode will be feature-length.

Davies and his newly cast Doctor, Ncuti Gatwa, have been making the rounds non-stop ever since the casting announcement broke out last week. Now, in yet another interview, this time with The Sun Showbiz, per RadioTimes, the creative has teased us about Jodie’s final episode and reaffirmed its approximate runtime.

“She’s got an enormous finale, epic finale, 90-minute finale in October. We’re polite gentlemen, it’s only right and fair to shut up. 2023, you’ll be fed up with us, we’ll be everywhere. But until then, we bow to Jodie and love her and step back.”

While it may not be RTD’s place to go around promoting Jodie Whittaker’s final episode just yet, it could be argued that he’s officially Doctor Who‘s next boss now that Chibnall and the 13th have almost finished the work on their last rodeo. Besides, producer Matt Strevens had already revealed the regeneration episode was going to be feature-length, so Davies isn’t exactly spoiling anything significant here.

As for how much of that runtime will involve Ncuti Gatwa’s next Doctor, the character will probably appear in the final moments of the episode just like his predecessors, so it’s safe to presume that the finale will all be about Jodie Whittaker and her tenure as the first female Doctor in history.