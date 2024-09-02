​​’Don’t you think she benefited from being nice to you? You’re the daughter of a famous actor’: No one is buying this woman’s retelling of how Blake Lively was nice

All eyes are on Blake Lively as fans search for clues to suggest she is not the person we once thought she was. Was that bubbly and carefree woman everyone loved just one of her many masks? It is true that the It Ends With Us actress has been receiving criticism in recent weeks, and everyone is eager to share their stories about their interaction with her after journalist Kjersti Flaa posted an eye-opening throwback video from their interview almost a decade ago.

Not everyone has a negative view of Lively, though, and actor Harper Cullen recently made a video discussing her experience. “I have something to say, and I feel like it’s going to spark a lot of hate,” she informs fans in a video posted on TikTok. Regardless of any negative comments she may receive, she felt it was important to share her opinion. Her father, Brett Cullen, and Lively worked on The Shallows in 2006, and Harper recalls she was “so excited” because she is a “huge Gossip Girl fan.”

She is also no stranger to meeting celebrities and has visited her dad on set all her life. Harper noted how she has met actors who have not been overly friendly or quick to end the conversation, but Lively was not one of them! “When I tell you that this experience shook me to my core …” Harper then tells fans that she went onto the set in Malibu, and Brett took her to meet Lively, who referred to her by her first name (something that made her incredibly happy because a star like Lively knew her name).

Harper recalls how Lively appeared genuinely interested in her life, asking her questions and reacting enthusiastically. She described her as “so friendly, so kind.” While it’s terrific that Harper Cullen had a positive experience, not everyone is impressed with her story. The problem is Harper is not a journalist, someone who works behind the scenes on set, or a random fan. She is the daughter of a very successful actor!

Fans don’t buy that Blake Lively is nice after hearing Harper Cullen’s experience

The video is receiving attention, and fans have weighed in. “Can I ask you: don’t you think she benefitted from being nice to you? You’re the daughter of a famous actor…,” a comment reads. Another person shared similar thoughts, writing, “lol. the child of someone in her world is trying to say – she’s so nice you guys! Lol.”

Other comments include, “What if she met you without knowing who your dad was?” “My immediate thought was that your dad has some kind of value to her, and she was nice to you because of it,” and “So you have to know someone.”

The takeaway here is that everyone has an opinion, and you’ll have to decide for yourself which ones you believe.

