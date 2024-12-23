Elon Musk’s siblings: Their ages, net worths, and more

Despite the skull-splitting migraine his voice prompts in most Americans, it seems Elon Musk is prepped to occupy our national conversations for at least a few more years.

After spending decades on the periphery of the average citizen’s attention, Musk has wormed his way into a central position in state-side pop culture, and his new position with Donald Trump’s administration guarantees he’ll be obnoxiously present in our lives for four more years — or until he and Trump turn on one another, something that could occur at any time.

As a result of his unfortunate staying power, Musk’s entire life has now become conversation fodder. We’ve thoroughly dissected his father’s business pursuits and the emerald mine connection, the rise of his empire, and his massive mishandling of Twitter. We’ve even dug into his mother, Maye Musk, and her questionable comments around the American middle class and raising a family. With all that out of the way, it’s now time to examine the next aspect of what made Musk the man he is today: His siblings.

Elon Musk’s siblings

Musk was born into anything but an average family, but it was average in size. He’s the oldest of three full siblings born to Maye and Errol Musk, but he has four half-siblings on his father’s side.

It’s his younger siblings Kimbal and Tosca, Musk’s younger brother and sister, who are sparking the most questions, however, as people work to wrap their brains around the wild man tapped to co-lead Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency, also known as DOGE (yes, as in the meme).

Kimbal Musk’s net worth

Musk was followed by his closest younger sibling, Kimbal, by just a year. Kimbal joined the Musk family in 1972, and displayed a taste for business similar to his older brother. He heads several business exploits, including the Kitchen Restaurant Group, and is a major shareholder in several of his brother’s businesses, including Tesla.

All of which has netted the middle Musk some serious cash. He’s not worth nearly as much as his impossibly rich sibling, but Kimbal’s net worth is still plenty hefty at $500 million.

Tosca Musk’s net worth

Then there’s Tosca, the third and youngest Musk child, who joined the family in 1974. She deviated somewhat from her brothers’ business-minded exploits, instead injecting herself into the world of film. She’s produced numerous releases — none of which you’ve likely heard of — over the years, but with her prominent family name at her back, there’s really no failing. So she’s kept with it, and as a result worked up an impressive net worth upwards of $170 million.

Elon Musk’s siblings’ ages

Musk is by far the most prominent member of his family, but that’s not to say that his siblings don’t have accomplishments to their names. They’ve each had more than five decades to settle into their interests and turn them into careers, with Kimbal celebrating his 52nd birthday in September of 2024, and Tosca ringing in 50 over the summer.

Elon Musk’s brother’s restaurant

Outside of his connection to the wealthiest man on the planet, Kimbal is known for one major thing — his aforementioned status as the co-owner of the Kitchen Restaurant Group, which oversees a collection of restaurants scattered across Austin, Texas, Chicago, Illinois, and Colorado as a whole. It started with just one location, however — The Kitchen, located in Boulder, Colorado.

He’s been connected to other restaurants over the years, as he expanded his culinary empire, but it’s those connected to his overarching group that currently enjoy Kimbal’s influence. Back in the day, he was involved with Next Door American Eatery — another restaurant under the Kitchen Restaurant Group umbrella — and he even had ties to Chipotle. He served on its board between 2013 to 2019, before turning his full attention to his own culinary exploits.

