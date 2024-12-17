‘Cruella DeVil vibes’: Maye Musk encourages Americans to keep the birth rate up so her son has more employees to exploit

Elon Musk is having quite the moment, and that’s dragging everyone with an ounce of relation to the notorious billionaire into the spotlight.

Maye Musk, the X owner’s mother, doesn’t seem to mind her newfound prominence much — and in fact she’s turning it into plenty of quotable moments. The 76-year-old has been making the press circuits of late, waxing on about her son’s new position adjacent to the U.S. government, and rattling off the same lies the elite have been trying to spoon feed us for generations.

Elon Musk is the world’s wealthiest man. Much of that wealth has been built via the 53-year-old’s various business ventures, but he didn’t waltz into wealth after living a dirt-poor childhood. He had a leg up in life, but both Musk and his mother would far prefer we forget that.

So Maye is making the media rounds and discussing how average Americans can lift themselves up by their emerald-gilded bootstraps and find success without sacrificing anything — other than their happiness. A Fox News clip of the millionaire mama’s so-called “advice” has been making the rounds on social media, and prompting yet another outcry against the blasé bourgeois.

In among the most-shared clips of the interview, Maye can be seen sharing her opinion on the declining birthrate in America. Fewer young people are having children, due to the impossible cost of surviving in this country, but Maye is pretty sure we can suffer through if we just frame it differently.

In response to the skyrocketing number of pitiful poors choosing to be childfree — of which I am one — Maye informed the world that we’re simply going about it wrong. According to Maye — who built a family with Elon’s father Errol Musk, a man who claimed he couldn’t close his safe because it was so overstuffed — her motherhood journey took her from a “two bedroom small apartment overlooking a garage,” to “an apartment with a view,” until ultimately she and her family landed a “two bedroom house.”

According to Maye, that’s just how things work. As you grow your family, your bank account naturally just grows, and that allows you to improve your lifestyle. Voila! Except that isn’t how it works for all but the most privileged of Americans. Instead, you have one child, struggle, add another child, and struggle more. There’s no loosening of pressure as your family grows — only a tightening of the belt.

“You don’t have to go to the movies, you don’t have to go out for dinner — you can just spend time with your… the most wonderful gifts you can ever have.”

So there you have it, folks, a rich woman’s advice on how to be happy. Stop worrying about stress, stop going out or trying to enjoy yourself outside the home, simply stay in with your kids, produce more children and more money like magic, and you’ll be just fine.

This is the same tired diatribe they’ve been feeding us for decades, it’s just spouting from a new set of lips. Millennials can’t own homes because they buy avocado toast, Gen-Z simply doesn’t want to work — it’s all a lie, and it’s a lie intended to distract us from reality. The truth is that we should be able to afford both a house and avocado toast. We should be able to live the lives our parents lived, one in which its possible to start a family, own a home, count on affordable healthcare, and also go out to the movies once in awhile.

Or you can take the advice of this mother multimillionaire and simply scrape by, raising children for her son to exploit. After all, if we don’t expect silly things like paychecks or happiness, we’re much easier to abuse and milk for labor, something Musk is well-known for. That’s the endgame with interviews like this, but we’re sick of listening. We’re in the era of eat the rich now, Musks, and you lot are starting to look pretty damn tasty.

