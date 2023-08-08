Emma Stone’s Spider-Gwen haircut reveal has everyone convinced their Spider-Verse dreams are coming true

Fans have got their hopes up for a live-action Gwen Stacey comeback as Emma Stone’s new cut looks very similar to Spider-Gwen from Across the Spider-Verse.

Fans on Twitter said that they could definitely see the former Gwen Stacey actress reprising her role in some way in order to play Spider-Gwen. The hair is almost a perfect match to her animated counterpart.

Oh I see it https://t.co/msmDv0rCgB — Hernandy – Chef Gusteau’s Apprentice (@Pollos_Hernandy) August 7, 2023

Whilst her version of the character met her untimely end at the end of The Amazing Spider-Man 2, there’s nothing to say she can’t return, especially with the whole multiverse thing. If Sony were to give us a third Andrew Garfield Spider-Man film, maybe she could appear in that — as a variant, of course.

Many agreed with the initial tweet that the actress who’s already played Gwen Stacey would be a great fit to play Gwen Stacey; go figure.

“I see it”

“imagine Emma Stone as Gwen Stacy again, holy [stuff]. They better be cooking something special”

“Why is everyone just now saying like “wow she looks like Gwen, I see the vision” the vision was made 11 years ago”

Whilst her appearance has naturally caused mass speculation, there’s no confirmation that this is for a live-action Spider-Gwen. There’s no evidence Spider-Gwen was even the inspiration behind Stone’s new hairdo.

What’s more, there’s not even been any word on a third installment to The Amazing Spider-Man series, and if Garfield’s words are anything to go by, there never will be. The more likely scenario is that Emma Stone just fancied cutting her hair a little bit differently. Theorizing can be fun, but it’s best not to get your hopes up too much!