Evan Peters is a horrifying deviant in the bone-chilling ‘DAHMER’ official trailer

From John Wayne Gacy’s horrifying murder spree to Ted Bundy’s destructive warpath, the trend of real-life murderers depicted in media has performed massively across all platforms. And it now appears that the wheels will continue turning with Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, which is set to premiere on Netflix later this month. The upcoming miniseries will follow the life of notable American serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, and a brand new trailer is enough to make your skin crawl.

The aforementioned trailer, which can be seen above, showcases American Horror Story star Evan Peters as the convicted serial killer. In the 117-second clip, every move, thought, and action is examined through the eyes of the viewer as Dahmer’s twisted reality is carefully unfolded. At the center of the upcoming project is producer Ryan Murphy, which marks another collaboration between Peters and Murphy after working together on American Horror Story and Pose.

via Netflix

Not to be confused with the upcoming Netflix docuseries Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes, this series focuses on Dahmer from an entertainment retelling perspective, with Niecy Nash, Colin Ford, Richard Jenkins, and Shaun Brown in supporting roles.

Early buzz around the jaw-dropping series features plenty of praise for Peters in the leading role — where his portrayal is just as horrifying as the real-life presence of Dahmer, who was murdered in prison by a fellow cellmate back in the mid-90s. From the looks of the trailer, eagle-eyed subscribers can undoubtedly expect an intense reimagining of one of the most gruesome killers in history.

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story arrives on Netflix on Sept. 21.