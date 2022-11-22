Even Israel, the country, wants to distance itself from Kanye West

After those weeks in October when Ye attacked his career and reputation with a sledgehammer, things have been somewhat quieter of late. But that may be changing, as his Twitter account has been reactivated, and he’s back with a vengeance with an ominous tweet making light of his multiple antisemitic comments.

Shalom : ) — ye (@kanyewest) November 20, 2022

Now he’s received some pushback from an unlikely source: Israel. The country’s official Twitter account posted that they “would very much like to be excluded from this narrative”:

We would very much like to be excluded from this narrative. pic.twitter.com/kkB5uVV7yf — Israel ישראל (@Israel) November 21, 2022

This isn’t Israel’s first comment on Ye. Back in October, Israeli President Isaac Herzog referenced Ye’s antisemitism in an interview with CNN’s Wolf Blitzer on The Situation Room:

“We’re all concerned by antisemitism all over the world. It’s antisemitism, it’s racist, it’s racism, xenophobia – these are the challenges of the era, but history teaches us, usually it starts with hating Jews, with blaming Jews, with terrible rhetoric that people say. And that’s why I’m extremely pleased, objectively, as an Israeli, and Jew, and human being – I’m extremely pleased to see this overwhelming reaction against the comments by Kanye West.”

Meanwhile, Chief Twit Elon Musk is savoring the drama, saying more countries should follow Israel’s example:

Your tweets are good! More countries should tweet like this. No fun being all stuffy. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 21, 2022

There’s nobody to root for in this story about a megalomaniacal antisemitic musician with bipolar disorder, a billionaire with an addiction to ultra-cringe boomer-level memes, and an apartheid state that rains missiles down upon Palestine. So, perhaps it’s best to think of this by referencing the 2004 cinematic masterpiece Alien vs Predator: “whoever wins, we lose.”

With Musk-era Twitter reactivating all manner of controversial accounts, expect more stories like this. But the elephant in the room is, of course, Donald Trump. His Twitter has been reactivated, though he’s yet to post. But we doubt he can resist the temptation for long…